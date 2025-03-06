Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 Polychrome count: How to get 100+ free pulls, as per leaks

The new Zenless Zone Zero patch brings a wealth of events, quests, and several ways to earn Polychrome. With official launch of version 1.6 on the horizon, players are wondering how much resource they can gather throughout the update. While HoYoverse has revealed the fresh contents of version 1.6, credible leakers like Palito (@PalitoGodd on X) shared a rough estimate of free pulls Proxies can earn if they play their part well diligently.

Ad

This article delves into the ZZZ 1.6 Polychrome count, according to leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 Polychrome count and total pull estimation leaked

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The different contents in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update could yield over 100+ free wishes. However, players may not be able to collect them all unless they successfully clear the endgame domains.

The following section further lists the sources and their corresponding rewards:

Permanent content

Story Clear : 1x Encrypted Master Tape

: 1x Encrypted Master Tape Agent Stories : 220x Polychromes

: 220x Polychromes Agent Trust and Dates : 420x Polychromes

: 420x Polychromes Version 1.6 achievements : 180x Polychromes

: 180x Polychromes Research Logs : 680x Polychromes

: 680x Polychromes Exploration Logs : 225x Polychromes

: 225x Polychromes Agent Training : 20x Polychromes

: 20x Polychromes Agent Promotion: 3x Master Tape

Ad

Frequent content

Daily Activity : 2520x Polychromes

: 2520x Polychromes Shiyu Defense : 2160x Polychromes

: 2160x Polychromes Deadly Assault : 900x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tape+ 32x Boopons

: 900x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tape+ 32x Boopons Hollow Zero : 960x Polychromes

: 960x Polychromes Howl’s Newsstand : 300x Polychromes

: 300x Polychromes Weekly Errands : 360x Polychromes

: 360x Polychromes Monthly shop resets: 5x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 12x Master Tapes+ 15x Boopons

Expansions

Hollow Zero Shattered Edge : 400x Polychromes

: 400x Polychromes Hollow Zero Dancing on Strings: Yet to be estimated

Events

Seven day-login event: 10x Encrypted Master Tape

10x Encrypted Master Tape Agent TV Schedules : 520x Polychromes

: 520x Polychromes March On, Tiny Titans !: 720x Polychromes

!: 720x Polychromes Little Knight's Big Charge : 300x Polychromes

: 300x Polychromes Delivery Cat Woes : 300x Polychromes

: 300x Polychromes Virtual World Battle Storm : 420x Polychromes

: 420x Polychromes Character Trials: 80x Polychromes

Ad

Quests and Mail

All quests : 655x Polychromes

: 655x Polychromes Version 1.6 maintenance : 600x Polychromes

: 600x Polychromes Version 1.7 livestream codes : 300x Polychromes

: 300x Polychromes New redeem codes: 100x Polychromes

Also read: All active Zenless Zone Zero codes

Counting the estimated resources, free-to-play players should be able to snag around 13340x Polychromes and 16x Encrypted Master Tape by the end of ZZZ 1.6. The total amount rounds up to 100x pulls, excluding the standard wishes and Boopons.

Those with monthly subscriptions can acquire an additional 4380x Polychromes within 42 days. By purchasing the battle pass, Proxies can obtain roughly 18500x Polychromes and 20x Encrypted Master Tapes from the whole patch.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.