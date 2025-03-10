Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update is nearing its official release, which is scheduled for March 12, 2025. With that, HoYoverse has rolled out the preload feature, helping Proxies save some time on the final installation. The preloading option is available across PC, Android, iOS, and even for PlayStation this time.

Ad

This article further discusses the ZZZ 1.6 preload method and size for all platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 preload size for PC, Android, and iOS

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update is available for preload as of March 10, 2025, on PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. The storage requirement will vary depending on the platform you are using:

PC : 8 GB

: 8 GB Android and iOS : 4 GB

: 4 GB PlayStation: 9 GB

The ZZZ 1.6 file size will be greater for those using multiple voice packs. It will be reflected on the pop-up window from where you finalize the download. Make sure to leave some extra storage space for the Resource Package Size, which expands upon the final installation of the patch.

Ad

Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 preload guide for PC, Android, and iOS

ZZZ 1.6 preload is now available for different platforms (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse had revealed new banners and events via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream. Those willing to quickly access the new content must consider preloading the files via the following steps:

Ad

How to preload ZZZ 1.6 on PC

You can preload the version 1.6 files via the official launcher on PC. Just boot up HoYoPlay to find it.

If you have multiple HoYoverse games installed on your system, pick ZZZ from the list on the bottom left corner of the window.

Now, click on the Pre-Install icon located beside the Start button. This will open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and preload space requirements.

icon located beside the button. This will open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and preload space requirements. Click on the Download button to confirm the process. The game should preload the files as long as you have sufficient storage available.

Ad

How to preload ZZZ 1.6 on mobile

Launch the game on your mobile device.

Navigate to the login screen.

Find the Pre-Download Resource icon at the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it. It will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon at the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it. It will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Hit Confirm to download the patch files.

How to preload ZZZ 1.6 on PlayStation

The preloading process differs for PlayStation. Unlike PC and mobile devices, ZZZ automatically preloads the update if you have sufficient storage. Just make sure to boot up the game once to install the entire patch file.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.