Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream speculations

Recently, HoYoverse announced the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream, which is scheduled to air on April 11, 2025. The community is looking forward to the official announcements of the highly anticipated patch via the telecast. The next update is expected to bring fresh events, quests, and, most importantly, playable S-rank agents.

Speaking of which, the officials have conducted a drip marketing campaign to reveal Hugo and Vivian, confirming their debut in version 1.7. This article will delve into all the ZZZ 1.7 livestream speculations and expected announcements based on official and leaked information.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

What to expect from Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream?

Thanks to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing campaign, players know that Hugo and Vivian are heading to the next patch. HoYoverse has further revealed their faction, attribute, and fighting style.

Hugo will join the Ice roster as an Attack specialist and will likely take the DPS role. In contrast, Vivian is an Anomaly specialist who wields the Ether attribute. Leaks online have claimed that she can trigger special Disorder and Corruption effects on enemies during combat.

Credible third-party sources have shared that Hugo and Vivian will be accompanied by two rerun characters. Both Lighter and Jane Doe are expected to return in version 1.7. Whether the leaks are true will be confirmed in the upcoming livestream.

Here’s everything to expect from the ZZZ 1.7 Special Program:

New banners for Vivian and Hugo.

Official gameplay showcase of the specified agents.

The rerun banners are expected to feature Jane Doe and Lighter.

W-Engine banners for the characters.

A brief summary of the ZZZ 1.7 story quest.

New enemies- Ruthless Fiend Variant and Tepes.

Fresh events, including the one with a free A-Rank Bangboo reward.

A livestream code containing 300x Polychrome, Dennies, and other rewards.

Several quality of life updates.

Announcements about future factions and characters.

More details about the Xbox launch.

When does the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream premiere worldwide?

According to the official announcements, the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream will premiere globally on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The Special Program is titled "Bury Your Tears With the Past," and players can watch it via the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels. They look forward to the exciting announcements and redeeming the special redemption code to receive some Polychromes.

