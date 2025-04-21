Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 maintenance date, time, and countdown

Zenless Zone Zero is gearing up for the version 1.7 update, titled "Bury Your Tears With the Past," releasing on April 23, 2025. The global launch will be preceded by a five-hour-long maintenance that will lock players out of the game. HoYoverse has officially announced the maintenance and compensation details on the HoYoLAB app.

Ad

This article further discusses the ZZZ 1.7 maintenance schedule with regional timing and a countdown to track the occasion.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 maintenance schedule and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the official announcement, the maintenance for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update will roll out on April 23, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). HoYoverse claims that the process will take roughly five hours to complete. If things go according to plan, the servers with the ZZZ 1.7 patch will be live by 11 am (UTC+8).

The maintenance starting time will vary for players depending on their region. Here’s a universal countdown to help them track it:

Ad

Ad

Since ZZZ locks out players during maintenance, HoYoverse offers compensation for any inconvenience caused. Players will receive 600x Polychrome via the in-game mailing system once the update has launched. However, they must be eligible for the compensation by reaching Inter-Knot Lv. 4 before the downtime.

Also read: ZZZ replaces Von Lycaon and Soldier 11's voice actors

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 maintenance duration for all regions

Proxies from different locations might also want to track the maintenance duration in their local time. Hence, we have listed below the server downtime schedule for major regions:

Ad

America (April 22, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 3 pm to 8 pm

: 3 pm to 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 4 pm to 9 pm

: 4 pm to 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 5 pm to 10 pm

: 5 pm to 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm to 11 pm

Europe (April 22-23, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 11 pm to 4 am

: 11 pm to 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 12 am to 5 am (April 23)

: 12 am to 5 am (April 23) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am to 6 am (April 23)

Asia (April 23, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 6 am to 11 am

: 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am to 12 pm

: 7 am to 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am to 12 pm

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.