Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 preload is now available, and it will allow players to download the resource files ahead of the update on April 23, 2025. HoYoverse has made the feature available on PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. The download size and installation process will vary depending on the platforms players use.

This guide further discusses the ZZZ 1.7 preload size and methods.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 preload size for all platforms

The preload feature for the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update is available as of April 21, 2025, on PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. The storage requirement varies for each platform:

PC : 6 GB

: 6 GB Android and iOS : 3 GB

: 3 GB PlayStation: 26 GB

The preload file size will expand if you are using multiple voice packs. Make sure to also leave ample storage space available for the final installation.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 preload guide for all platforms

How to prelodad ZZZ 1.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream showcased new events and banners heading to the next update. Preloading will help you quickly access the upcoming content. Here are the installation steps for each platform:

How to preload ZZZ 1.7 on PC

The preload option will appear on the HoYoPlay launcher on PC, so just boot it up.

Pick ZZZ from the list on the bottom left corner if you have multiple games installed on your system.

Click on the Pre-Install icon located beside the Start button to open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and storage requirements.

Hit Download to confirm the process.

You can now enter the game while it is downloading in the background, but expect some performance dips.

How to preload ZZZ 1.7 on mobile

Boot up ZZZ on your mobile device.

Navigate to the login screen.

Click on the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Click on Confirm to download the patch files.

It is worth noting that you will be locked out of the game while preloading on a mobile device. Also, the process will be the same for both Android and iOS.

How to preload ZZZ 1.7 on PlayStation

Unlike PC and mobile, PlayStation preloads the game automatically. Just make sure you have sufficient storage space available, and the installation will begin once you boot up the game.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

