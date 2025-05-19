Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream code release date and countdown

HoYoverse will officially conduct the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream on May 23, 2025, to reveal the contents from the next patch. Additionally, the telecast host will share a special redemption code containing free Polychrome and other goodies. Players can acquire the rewards by using any official redemption method before the expiration window.

This will further discuss the ZZZ 2.0 livestream code release date and time.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream code release details

The redemption code containing 300 Polychrome will be dispatched during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream, which will air on May 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm (UTC+8). The host usually announces them by the end of the Special Program. Viewers worldwide can find the telecast’s timing across major regions from the following list:

America (May 23, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (May 23, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 12:30 am

: 12:30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 1:30 pm

: 1:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 pm

Asia (May 23, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Check out the countdown below to track the time until ZZZ 2.0 livestream premieres globally:

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream code redemption guide

Here’s how you can redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code, including the one shared during the version 2.0 livestream:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Use a browser to open the official HoYoverse website.

Log in to your account and pick the server location if it doesn't detect one automatically.

Enter the livestream code in the empty dialogue box.

Clicking on the Redeem button will activate the code.

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch ZZZ from any device.

Click on Pause once the character appears on the screen to access the menu.

once the character appears on the screen to access the menu. Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code .

and click on . Insert the code on the pop-up window.

Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the HoYoLAB app.

app. Pick ZZZ from the list of games.

Scroll down to the HoYoGuides section.

section. Press the Redem button next to the livestream code.

