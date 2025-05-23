Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream code, rewards, and expiry time

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream officially concluded on May 23, 2025, and it showcased the contents from the upcoming patch. As is with every special telecast, HoYoverse has also shared a special code containing in-game currencies. Players can redeem it within the expiration window to snag 300 Polychrome and other freebies.

This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.0 livestream code and its expiry time.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream code and expiry time

HoYoverse has officially announced the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream code, which will reward free Polychrome and other resources. The details are as follows:

ZZZANNIVERSARY: 300x Polychromes, 2x Senior Investigator Logs, 3x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 Dennies

The version 2.0 livestream code will expire on May 24, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Players must quickly complete the redemption process, as they have roughly 48 hours before the freebies are gone.

Here is a countdown to help them track the ZZZ 2.0 livestream code expiration time:

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream code redemption guide

HoYoverse lets you redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code via the official webpage, in-game option, or HoYoLAB app. You can find the detailed steps for each of the methods in the following section:

Redeem on the official website

How to redem on official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch a browser and open the official HoYoverse website.

Use the proper account credentials to log in.

Choose a server if it doesn't detect one automatically.

Enter the livestream code in the empty box.

Click on the Redeem button to conclude the process.

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up the game from any device.

Wait for the character to appear on the screen and hit Pause to access the menu.

to access the menu. Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code . This will open a pop-up window.

and click on . This will open a pop-up window. Enter the livestream code in the blank area.

Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the HoYoLAB app and log in to your account.

Choose ZZZ from the list of games at the top of the screen.

Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.

section. Here, you can find the latest livestream code. Click on the Redeem button next to it to obtain the rewards.

Assuming you've redeemed the livestream code, the 300 Polychrome and the other goodies will be sent to your in-game mailbox. You can access it from the Pause menu.

