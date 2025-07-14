Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 maintenance start and end time

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 maintenance has been officially announced, and it is scheduled to roll out before the update on July 16, 2025. HoYoverse will shut down the servers for roughly five hours, during which the game will become inaccessible. The developers will compensate players with free Polychrome for the inconveniences.

This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.1 maintenance starting and ending time.

When does the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 maintenance start?

HoYoverse will conduct the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 maintenance on July 16, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). Since all the servers will be shut down simultaneously, the timing will differ for players from different locations. Moreover, the maintenance in America will roll out on July 15, 2025, due to the time zone differences.

To avoid confusion, we have attached a countdown below to help readers track the time until ZZZ 2.1 maintenance starts globally:

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 maintenance ending time and duration

As specified, the servers will shut down for roughly five hours for the developers to prepare for the update and fix the existing bugs. Unfortunately, players will be locked out of the game throughout the duration. If things go as planned, the ZZZ 2.1 maintenance will end on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8), bringing in the new patch.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count

Here’s the complete server downtime schedule for the major regions:

America (July 15, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm

3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm

4 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm

5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (July 15-16, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11pm - 4 am

11pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am

12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (July 16, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 3:30 - 8:30 am

3:30 - 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7am - 12 pm

7am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 7am - 12 pm

Proxies will receive compensation for the inconveniences caused due to the maintenance. Assuming players have reached Inter-Knot Lv. 4 in the current patch, they can claim 600x Polychrome after completing the update. HoYoverse will dispatch the rewards to their account via the in-game mailing system.

