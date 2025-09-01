Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 maintenance start and end time

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 will launch on September 4, 2025, introducing a new story quest, fresh character banners, and other exciting contents. To ensure a smooth experience in the next patch, HoYoverse will roll out a five-hour maintenance before the update. Since the servers will be shut down throughout the process, causing inconvenience to players, the officials will dispatch some compensation rewards.

This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.2 maintenance starting and ending time.

When does the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 maintenance start?

According to the official announcement, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 maintenance starts on September 4, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). When that happens, HoYoverse will shut down all the servers simultaneously, preventing players from logging in to the game. The timing will vary for Proxies depending on their location, which can create some confusion.

Moreover, servers in America will shut down on September 3, 2025, due to the time zone differences. In that case, readers will want to use the countdown below to track the time until ZZZ 2.2 maintenance starts globally:

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 maintenance ending time and duration

The ZZZ 2.2 maintenance should end on the same day, bringing in the new patch at 11 am (UTC+8), following the five-hour-long downtime. The servers might go live ahead of the scheduled time if developers are able to quickly wrap up the process. The complete server downtime schedule for the major regions is listed below:

America (September 3, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm

(PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm- 9 pm

(MDT): 4 pm- 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm

(CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (September 3-4, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 am

(WEST): 11 pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am

(CEST): 12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (September 4, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am

(IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am

(CST): 6 am - 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 6 am - 11 am

(PHT): 6 am - 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7am - 12 pm

(JST): 7am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 7am - 12 pm

As always, HoYoverse will offer some compensation for the inconveniences caused by the maintenance. You can claim around 600x Polychrome if you have reached Interknot Level 4 in the current patch. Check the in-game mailbox after the update to find the free rewards.

