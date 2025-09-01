Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

HoYoverse has rolled out the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 preload feature ahead of the major update, which is scheduled to release on September 4, 2025. Players can use the opportunity to download all the necessary patch files. Doing so will reduce the time for the final installation, allowing them to quickly access all the fresh contents featured in version 2.2.

This article further discusses the ZZZ 2.2 preload process and file size for all platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 preload size for all platforms

Zenless Zone Zero 🎉Season 2🎉 @ZZZ_EN Version 2.2 "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" Pre-Download &amp; Update Notice Dear Proxies, Version 2.2 is now available for pre-download. Proxies can follow the instructions below to download part of the files in advance. This will allow you to access the game faster once

You can preload the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update as of September 1, 2025, across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices. The file sizes for each of the platforms are specified below:

PC : 6 GB

: 6 GB Android and iOS : 3 GB

: 3 GB PlayStation : 13 GB

: 13 GB Xbox: 18 GB

Bear in mind that additional storage will be required if you have installed multiple voice-over expansion packages. Make sure to check and adhere to the displayed space requirement to ensure a smooth download. You can enter the game while preloading the files on PC and consoles.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 preload guide for all platforms

Version 2.2 preload is available on PC and other platforms (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream teased all the upcoming content, including the new banners, events, and story quest. Preloading the files will get you quick access to the exciting patch. We have detailed below the steps for each platform:

How to preload ZZZ 2.2 on PC

Launch HoyoPlay on PC and choose ZZZ if you have multiple games installed.

on PC and choose ZZZ if you have multiple games installed. Find the Pre-Install icon beside the Start button and click on it. Doing so will open a pop-up window specifying the storage requirements.

beside the Start button and click on it. Doing so will open a pop-up window specifying the storage requirements. Press the Download button to confirm the process.

How to preload ZZZ 2.2 on Android and iOS

Launch the game on your mobile device.

Navigate to the login screen.

Find the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Press Confirm to download the files.

How to preload ZZZ 2.2 on PlayStation and Xbox

The preload process is similar across PlayStation and Xbox. Just launch the game on your console, and the download will automatically begin after some time if you have sufficient storage space available. On Xbox, you can also preload the patch from the game’s update page.

