Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing reveals Banyue

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 12, 2025 06:05 GMT
Banyue
Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing reveals Banyue (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing campaign revealed Banyue on October 12, 2025, confirming his arrival in the upcoming patch. He is an intelligent construct from the Krampus Compliance Authority, a faction we know little about. Moreover, Dialyn is the only other character from the organization revealed so far.

That said, the latest announcement disclosed Banyue’s attributes and fighting style. This article further discusses the agent’s drip marketing reveal in ZZZ.

Banyue announced for Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 update

Banyue is the second character revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing campaign, which previously teased Dialyn. Both the characters hail from the Krampus Compliance Authority. It is a subsidiary organization of Tops Alliance, a group of the most financially powerful and influential corporate conglomerates.

Banyue is a member of the giant faction and is regarded as Shifu in Failume Heights. He is keen on protecting people from all kinds of threats, whether it is a potential scam or vile creatures.

Here’s what Ye Shunguang, a Thiren from Yunkui Summit has to say about Banyue:

"Our heartbeats, our breaths, our hunger — aren't those just 'algorithms' written in flesh and blood? ...I trust him, because when he acts, there's warmth behind his actions."

Dialyn once tried to give Banyue a hair transplant, and here’s what she shared about the experience:

"He was kept going 'Don't, don't...' like that, and with that expressionless face of his, for a second there I thought he was actually crying. Shoot! I forgot to get it on camera."
Jufu also shared her experience with the Shifu:

"That day I was sweeping around the temple when Banyue shifu walked by and said my technique was weak and my focus scattered. Then suddenly he struck — crack! Just like that, super quick."

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners order and schedule

The list below compiles all the key details about Banyue:

  • Class: Rupture
  • Element: Fire
  • Release version: Zenless Zone Zero 2.4
  • Faction: Krampus Compliance Authority
When can you expect Banyue to become playable in Zenless Zone Zero?

As specified, Banyue is confirmed to debut in version 2.4 of ZZZ. The drip marketing campaign conducted for the same patch also teased Dialyn from the Krampus Compliance Authority faction. Based on the order Banyue was revealed in, he will likely appear in the second phase.

HoYoverse has yet to announce the exact dates. However, the 2.4 update is expected to roll out around November 26, 2025, with the conclusion of Yidhari's banner from version 2.3.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

bell-icon Manage notifications