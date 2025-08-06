Zenless Zone Zero Alice Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

Mindscape Cinemas in Zenless Zone Zero are unlocked upon summoning multiple copies of an agent. Doing so unlocks unique effects and attributes that enhance various aspects of the character's abilities. For DPS units like Alice, the passives can directly buff her damage output and improve her viability in battle.

This article further explores Alice's Mindscape Cinemas in ZZZ and helps you determine whether they are worth getting.

Zenless Zone Zero Alice Mindscape Cinema explored

Alice's Mindscape Cinema (Image via HoYoverse)

Mindscape Cinemas grant unique effects to an agent upon summoning their duplicates. In the case of Alice in Zenless Zone Zero, she will gain access to the following passives:

M1 : Alice gains 25 Blade Etiquette after triggering Polarized Assault. When she triggers Assault against an enemy, the target's DEF is reduced by 20% for 30 seconds.

: Alice gains 25 Blade Etiquette after triggering Polarized Assault. When she triggers Assault against an enemy, the target's DEF is reduced by 20% for 30 seconds. M2 : Hitting an enemy with the Starfall Finale's Finishing Move triggers Polarized Assault. All squad members' Assault DMG increases by 15%, and the Disorder DMG against targets suffering from a Physical Anomaly is boosted by 15%. Upon entering the battlefield, Alice immediately gains 1,000 Decibels, triggered once per 180 seconds in Investigation Zone mode.

: Hitting an enemy with the Starfall Finale's Finishing Move triggers Polarized Assault. All squad members' Assault DMG increases by 15%, and the Disorder DMG against targets suffering from a Physical Anomaly is boosted by 15%. Upon entering the battlefield, Alice immediately gains 1,000 Decibels, triggered once per 180 seconds in Investigation Zone mode. M3 : Adds two levels to Alice's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels to Alice's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M4 : Alice ignores 10% of the target's Physical RES, and her Celestial Overture Enhanced Basic Attack accumulates 25% more Physical Anomaly Buildup.

: Alice ignores 10% of the target's Physical RES, and her Celestial Overture Enhanced Basic Attack accumulates 25% more Physical Anomaly Buildup. M5 : Adds two levels to Alice's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels to Alice's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M6: When Alice uses a third-stage charged Starshine Waltz or Starfall Finale, she enters the Victory State for 30 seconds. During this time, whenever any squad member lands a hit on a target, Alice will follow up with an extra attack against the target, dealing Physical DMG equal to 3,300% of her Anomaly Proficiency. This effect is guaranteed to CRIT and can be triggered up to six times.

Zenless Zone Zero Assist Counter guide

Should you pull for Alice Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero?

ZZZ Alice Mindscape Cinema guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking Alice’s Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ isn’t recommended, given that she has a strong base kit. If you have saved up sufficient resources, her M1 is a good stopping point. The additional Blade Etiquette will help Alice consistently launch charged attacks, which are her primary source of damage.

Moreover, she can reduce a target's DEF upon triggering Assault. The debuff will further bolster her damage potential.

