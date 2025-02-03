Zenless Zone Zero Astra Yao Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

Astra Yao has become one of the most coveted S-rank agents in Zenless Zone Zero and is capable of offering multiple buffs to allies during combat. As such, players will be summoning her from the current banner and would want to get her multiple copies as long as it offers benefits worth the resources used.

This article will analyze Astra Yao's Mindscape Cinemas in ZZZ and discuss whether they are worth summoning.

Zenless Zone Zero Astra Yao Mindscape Cinema explored

Astra Yao's Mindscape Cinema (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mindscape Cinema of Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero unleashes the following effects:

M1 : When Astra Yao's attack hits an enemy, their All-Attribute RES is reduced by 6% up to three stacks for 30 seconds, with repeated triggers refreshing the duration. Upon entering the battlefield, she gains 1,000 Decibels instantly. When activating her Ultimate, all squad members gain a stack of Song of Protection for 60 seconds, which grants them an instance of invulnerability upon taking damage.

: When Astra Yao's attack hits an enemy, their All-Attribute RES is reduced by 6% up to three stacks for 30 seconds, with repeated triggers refreshing the duration. Upon entering the battlefield, she gains 1,000 Decibels instantly. When activating her Ultimate, all squad members gain a stack of Song of Protection for 60 seconds, which grants them an instance of invulnerability upon taking damage. M2: The ATK buff from Core Passive is further increased by 19%, capping at 400 Attack. While in the Idyllic Cadenza state, Astra Yao will additionally follow up with a Tremolo and three Tone Clusters to attack when other squad members switch in through a Quick Assist, Chain Attack, Defensive Assist, or Evasive Assist. This effect can be triggered once every three seconds.

The ATK buff from Core Passive is further increased by 19%, capping at 400 Attack. While in the Idyllic Cadenza state, Astra Yao will additionally follow up with a Tremolo and three Tone Clusters to attack when other squad members switch in through a Quick Assist, Chain Attack, Defensive Assist, or Evasive Assist. This effect can be triggered once every three seconds. M3 : Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M4 : Within 15 seconds of activating Chain Attack or Ultimate, Astra Yao can trigger a Quick Assist even if she does not have Chords. When the attack hits an enemy, the interval for triggering a Quick Assist is reduced to a second.

: Within 15 seconds of activating Chain Attack or Ultimate, Astra Yao can trigger a Quick Assist even if she does not have Chords. When the attack hits an enemy, the interval for triggering a Quick Assist is reduced to a second. While in the Idyllic Cadenza state, when other squad members enter the field via a Quick Assist, they will receive different buffs based on their specialty. This effect can be triggered once every three seconds for the entire squad.

M5 : Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M6 : While in the Idyllic Cadenza state, the DMG multiplier for Tremolo and Tone Clusters released or followed up with will increase to 200% of the original and the CRIT Rate will be increased by 80%.

: While in the Idyllic Cadenza state, the DMG multiplier for Tremolo and Tone Clusters released or followed up with will increase to 200% of the original and the CRIT Rate will be increased by 80%. Triggering a Precise Assist will cause Astra Yao to automatically follow up with the charged third hit from the Basic Attack with an 80% increased CRIT Rate. This effect can trigger once every 10 seconds.

Should you pull Astra Yao Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero?

Astra Yao (Image via HoYoverse)

Astra Yao is a must-summon agent in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update, as she boasts powerful support ability and healing potential, which is a rare trait. However, frugal players are advised to save their resources instead of targeting her Mindscape cinemas. They are better off saving wishes to get future agents that will add more value to their accounts.

That said, fans who have saved up their resources for Astra Yao can consider getting her first Mindscape Cinema to gain the 1000 Decibel after entering battle. This will help generate her Ultimate quickly.

Lastly, if you are spending premium currency in the game, her fourth Mindscape Cinema will be worth getting. It enables Astra Yao to generate an additional buff on top of the enhancements from her base kit.

