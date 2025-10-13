Zenless Zone Zero Banyue combat and other animations leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing campaign revealed two exciting characters from the Krampus Compliance Authority faction. Among them, Banyue, being an intelligent construct and a Rupture specialist, might be more intriguing to fans. Thanks to a preview shared by Dimbreath, a popular leak source, players got a glimpse at the character’s gameplay and animations from the test servers.This article will take a closer look at Banyue’s combat and other animations from the ZZZ 2.4 closed beta.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. Banyue combat and other animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaksAs specified, Banyue was officially revealed on October 12, 2025, via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing. As such, he is confirmed to debut in the upcoming update. Considered as Shifu by people in the Waifei Peninsula, Banyue uses his Rupture fighting style to fend off foes and inflict Fire damage on targets.[2.4 BETA] Banyue animations via Dim byu/cakeel- inZenlesszonezeroleaks_While HoYoverse has yet to disclose the agent's official kit, players can see his capabilities in the preview shared by Dimbreath. Banyue likes to close in on targets, as he relies on his bare fist instead of a weapon to deal damage. He launches a series of jabs before finishing the basic combo with a mountain punch and a spinning kick.Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing reveals DialynSpecial stanceBanyue is designed as a martial artist who can also manifest multiple arms upon entering an enraged mode. He then ruthlessly jabs the ground near the opponent, dealing massive Fire damage. While in the special stance, he can further summon rocks and unleash a ranged attack. His iconic move is the one where he spawns two giant pillars to crash the enemy.Ultimate animationBanyue’s ultimate animation is fascinating, like his other movesets. Upon activating the ability, he floats in the air and rains down multiple rock orbs around the opponent. The target in the area of effect will receive Fire damage.Krampus Compliance Authority's Banyu is expected to debut in update 2.4 of ZZZ. His banner will likely arrive in the second phase of the patch given the drip marketing order. The update is expected to launch around November 26, 2025, with the conclusion of Yidhari's banner from version 2.3.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.