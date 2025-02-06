Zenless Zone Zero Click Click Hollow Reporter event guide

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update officially introduced the Click Click Hollow Reporter event on February 3, 2025, allowing players to earn some exciting rewards. In exchange, they have to participate in combat within the Hollow and click images of characters performing different maneuvers that are specified in each stage.

This guide discusses everything there is to know in order to complete the Click Click Hollow Reporter event in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Click Click Hollow Reporter event duration and requirements

Talk to Sheila to initiate the event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Click Click Hollow Reporter event in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update is available from February 2-17, 2025. Those who’ve reached Inter-Knot Level 15 and completed the Mole in the Hole (I) quest will be eligible to participate. The event can be initiated after talking to an NPC named Sheila on Sixth Street.

How to complete Click Click Hollow Reporter event in Zenless Zone Zero

Upon obtaining the camera from Sheila, head to the Hollow and select a stage from the Click Click Hollow Reporter event in Zenless Zone Zero. This will basically put you through a combat simulation where you must take snapshots to earn Mr. Click’s Satisfaction points. When an agent performs the task specified as the Primary Target of a stage, they gain Flash of Insight, which is indicated by a green glow on the camera icon.

Click a picture when the camera glows (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on the button with at least a tile of energy to enter the Hunting Hour. This is a phase where you can freely rotate or zoom the camera to adjust your shots. Completing the Primary Target will burn through the energy and trigger the filter buff of the respective stage. Your goal will be to fulfill the Primary and Optimal Targets to earn maximum Mr. Click’s Satisfaction points.

You will be rewarded based on the total points you’ve earned. It is worth noting that the stages in the Click Click Hollow Reporter event are unlocked on subsequent days. You can access the next challenge only after completing the previous one, so proceed accordingly.

Lastly, if you want to click some exciting shots, consider switching to the Hyperfocus Shot. The option will be available at the bottom of the stage selection screen.

Also read: All ZZZ active codes

Rewards of the Click Click Hollow Reporter event in ZZZ

Complete the Click Click Hollow Reporter event to earn Polychrome, among other things. Listed below are the total rewards available in the event:

Polychrome x360

Boopon x5

Senior Investigator Log x12

W-Engine Energy Module x12

Specialized Ether Chip x12

180,000 Denny

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

