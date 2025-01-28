Zenless Zone Zero ‘Gazing at the Light of Dawn’ achievement guide

Zenless Zone Zero features several Easter eggs that players are likely to overlook unless they are associated with a specific trophy. Likewise, the ‘Gazing at the Light of Dawn’ achievement in the game has caught fans’ attention as it requires Proxies to overhear a conversation about the Angels of Delusion, an idol group rumored to appear in the game sometime in the future.

This guide details the requirements of the ‘Gazing at the Light of Dawn’ achievement in ZZZ.

How to unlock the ‘Gazing at the Light of Dawn’ achievement in Zenless Zone Zero

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update injected quite a few new achievements into the game, like ‘Gazing at the Light of Dawn.’ This trophy remains hidden under the 'A Ride Journey' category and only reveals the requirements once unlocked. Unless you have a knack for interacting with NPCs and random objects, the chances of completing the achievement are quite slim.

According to the official description, the 'Gazing at the Light of Dawn’ trophy requires you to overhear some information about the Angels of Delusion at the Starloop Tower. You gain access to this map only by progressing through version 1.5's special episode titled Astra-nomical Moment.

Head to the following locations at the specified time of the day to complete the interactions from the ‘Gazing at the Light of Dawn’ achievement in Zenless Zone Zero.

Location 1- Evening Time

Downcast Lady in Starloop Tower (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Luminous to find the giant poster of Astra Yao. There will be two NPCs in front of the illustration, with whom you can interact. Interact with the Downcast Lady and listen to their conversation.

Location 2- Evening Time

Confused Girl in Starloop Tower (Image via HoYoverse)

Skip ahead 24 hours using the clock at the top left corner of the screen and return to the same place. Turn towards the sitting area to find Confused Girl near the red couch. Overhear what she has to say about the Angels of Delusion to proceed to the next objective.

Location 3- Morning Time

An Elegant Trash Can in Starloop Tower (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you have switched to the morning time, head to the VIP lounge. You can use the elevator or teleport directly via the navigation system.

Regardless of the route you pick, An Elegant Trash Can should spawn near the elevator door. Interact with the object to unlock the achievement. The trophy will reward 5x Polychrome.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

