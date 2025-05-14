Zenless Zone Zero Hugo build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Zenless Zone Zero has officially brought the Mockingbird faction's Hugo to its playable roster. The character is an S-Rank Attack specialist from the Ice attribute who will take on the role of a primary damage dealer. He employs a unique mechanic called Totalize, which essentially deals massive damage to an enemy based on their remaining stunned duration.
For those planning to build Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero, this article discusses his best W-Engines, Drive Discs, and more.
Zenless Zone Zero Hugo build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs
Best W-Engine for Hugo
Myriad Eclipse
The Myriad Eclipse is arguably the best W-Engine for Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero, as it offers CRIT Rate via substat. The passive further boosts the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 45%.
Upon dealing Ice DMG with an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate, Hugo will gain the Absolute Zero Death Sentence effect for three seconds. The effect will allow his attacks to ignore 25% of the enemy's DEF.
Marcato Desire
If you’ve picked up the Marcato Desire, consider using it to build Hugo in ZZZ. This 4-star W-Engine boasts a CRIT Rate substat, aside from a powerful passive. It essentially increases the wearer’s ATK by 6% for eight seconds when they use EX Special Attack or Chain Attack to hit an enemy. When the target is afflicted with an Attribute Anomaly, Hugo will gain an additional 6% ATK.
Overall, Marcato Desire is a powerful A-Rank option that provides all stats that will benefit the S-Rank agent.
Best Drive Discs for Hugo
- 4-Piece Woodpecker Electro+ 2-Piece Branch and Blade Song
These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero are optimal for Hugo’s build, as they offer the crucial stats and effects.
The 4-Piece Woodpecker Electro increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 8%. Unleashing a critical hit on a target with Basic Attack, Dodge Counter, or EX Special Attack will further boost the character’s ATK by 9%. The durations for different skills are calculated separately.
The 2-Piece Branch and Blade Song will increase Hugo’s CRIT DMG by 16%. The critical stats empower his attacks and make them more consistent.
Here are the stats to prioritize for Hugo in ZZZ:
- Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Slot 5: Ice DMG
- Slot 6: ATK%
Zenless Zone Zero Hugo build: Skills and best team comps
Hugo skill priority in ZZZ
You must upgrade Hugo’s core skill first to unlock his passive and additional ability. Both are directly responsible for increasing his damage numbers and strengthening the Totalize effect.
Consider unlocking the rest of his skills in the following order:
- Special Attack> Chain Attack> Basic Attack> Assist> Dodge
Best Hugo team comps
Here are some of the best teams for Hugo in ZZZ:
- Hugo+ Lighter+ Lycaon
- Hugo+ Trigger+ Lycaon
- Hugo+ Lighter+ Caesar
- Hugo+ Lycaon+ Shoukaku
- Hugo+ Lycaon+ Astra Yao
Lighter and Lycaon are the best teammates for Hugo, as they boast a Stun specialty. Additionally, Lycaon can decrease the target's Ice DMG RES. This debuff will directly increase Hugo’s damage, provided he attacks the afflicted enemies.
Lighter can further help the team to stagger the targets, allowing Hugo to consistently trigger the Totalize effect. Not to forget, the former can also increase the Ice DMG of an ally.
