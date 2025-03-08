Zenless Zone Zero Hugo gameplay leaks: Ultimate, combat, and more animations

Hugo has been confirmed to be an upcoming agent in Zenless Zone Zero. He is expected to join the playable roster during the version 1.7 update, which has a closed beta now. As such, credible leak sources like Dimbreath were quick to share the in-game footage of the characters from the testing phase.

Ad

Hugo is set to be an Ice unit from the Attack specialty, so he will potentially take on the DPS role. This article will further delve into his gameplay leaks in ZZZ.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Players are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Hugo gameplay and combat animation leaked

Ad

Trending

Hugo’s drip marketing campaign in Zenless Zone Zero captured every visual element of the character except gameplay. While HoYoverse typically reveals them in the livestream showcase, players can get a sneak peek thanks to Dimbreath sharing footage from the closed beta.

As shown in the above preview and official reveal, Hugo wears a Midnight Blue coat on one arm and leaves his other arm exposed. He also carries a briefcase, which appears to hide his weapon. He wields a massive scythe during combat to slash through enemies with his various skills.

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing reveals Vivian

Speaking of abilities, Hugo’s Basic Attack is a four-hit strike that deals both Physical and Ice DMG to the enemy. Hold the ability after the final attack to inflict damage with his scythe. He also shoots a projectile towards the target, accumulating certain charges.

Hugo spins his weapon to deal massive Electric DMG with his EX Special Attack. It further launches regular enemies into the air, making them vulnerable to the skill. This ability alone could help him excel at mid-range combat.

Ad

After accumulating sufficient decibels, Hugo can cast his Ultimate to throw the scythe to perform a powerful spinning attack on the enemy in front. He then catches the weapon to perform a wide slash dealing massive Ice DMG. He will be invincible throughout the animation.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.