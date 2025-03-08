Zenless Zone Zero Hugo kit leaks: Abilities, special attack, and ultimate

Zenless Zone Zero’s Hugo Vlad is a highly anticipated agent confirmed to debut in version 1.7 via the drip marketing campaign. While HoYoverse has established his background, element, and fighting style via the official reveal, it failed to provide information regarding his kits. Now, leaks from credible third-party sources like Hakush.in provide more details about the agent’s possible abilities based on the closed beta.

This article delves into Hugo's kit leaks in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Hugo kit leaked

Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero hails from the Ice element as an attack specialist who uses a scythe as his weapon. Here are his possible abilities from the ongoing closed beta test, as per the leaks:

Basic Attack

Hugo uses his Basic Attack to launch four slashes dealing Physical and Ice DMG. Hold the button at the end of the string to launch a charged shot. He throws the scythe forward to slash before shooting the target.

He accumulates layers of Charge for striking the target with the charged shot. He consumes the stacks to restore energy by activating his Ultimate. Hugo can also unleash a follow-up attack when an active character hits an enemy with a heavy attack.

Special Attack / EX Special Attack

Players can press Hugo’s Special Attack to launch two forward slashes dealing Ice DMG. The Enhanced version of this ability causes him to spin the scythe and slash forward. Hold down the button to launch a powerful upward slash.

Ultimate

When Decibel Rating is maximum, Hugo can launch his Ultimate ability, throwing the scythe to perform a spinning attack upfront. He then catches the weapon to launch an AoE Attack dealing Ice DMG.

Core Passive

Hitting a dazed enemy triggers a Judgment effect, which increases the DMG multiplier of Hugo’s EX Special Attack. The damage increases with each remaining second of the effect. If the enemy has already been wounded by Chain Attack or Ultimate, Hugo’s next Charged EX Special Skill will instantly trigger Judgement.

Additional Ability

Hugo’s additional ability is triggered when he is paired with a Stun or Support character. The skill increases his Ice DMG and accumulates a certain amount of daze value. The latter takes effect when the target’s dazed state ends due to the Judgement effect.

