Zenless Zone Zero Hugo release date

Hugo is one of the upcoming S-rank characters in Zenless Zone Zero, scheduled to release in the second phase of version 1.7. His banner will arrive on May 14, 2025, to be exact. He is confirmed to join the Ice roster as an Attack specialist and will likely take on the pure DPS role.
Players would want to summon Hugo, considering he offers a hypercarry playstyle. However, his banner will launch at different times across servers in Asia, Europe, and America. This article will further discuss Hugo's release schedule in ZZZ with countdowns.
When will Hugo release in Zenless Zone Zero?
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update will bring Hugo’s banner in the second phase, which kicks off on May 14, 2025. Unfortunately, the Warps in the second half have different timings for each region. Hence, we have presented below countdowns to track Hugo’s debut across Asia, Europe, and America:
Hugo banner release countdown for the Asia server
Servers in Asia usually receive the banner first in the second phase of the update. Hence, Hugo will officially debut in the game on May 14, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). Check out the following countdown to track his arrival:
Hugo banner release countdown for the Europe server
Players in European servers will be the next to welcome Hugo’s banner in ZZZ. They will be able to summon him starting May 14, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). The countdown below actively displays the time until Hugo enters Europe:
Hugo banner release countdown for the America server
American servers will be the last to receive Hugo’s banner. He will be available from May 14, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5). Fans in the region can use the timer below to track his arrival:
Zenless Zone Zero Hugo banner details
Proxies might want to summon Hugo from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 banner, as he is expected to be a powerful addition to various team comps. Here are the characters obtainable in the second phase of the patch:
- Hugo (S-rank): Ice, Attack fighting style
- Lighter (S-rank): Fire, Stun fighting style
- Soukaku (S-rank): Ice, Support fighting style
- Anton (S-rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the following options:
- Myriad Eclipse (S-rank, Attack)
- Blazing Laurel (S-rank, Stun)
- Bashful Demon (A-rank, Support)
- Drill Rig - Red Axis (A-rank, Attack)
