Zenless Zone Zero Hugo teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Building the best team for 5-star Agents like Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero is as important as investing in proper W-Engines and Drive Discs. The character requires specific characters to use the unique Totalize effect, which is integral to his kit. It allows him to deal massive damage to targets based on their remaining stunned duration.

The specific requirement of Totalize requires Hugo to be paired with other Stun characters. This will also allow him to unleash his additional ability, which provides increased DMG and energy.

This article discusses some of the best compositions and teammates for Hugo in ZZZ.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Best teams for Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Hugo+ Lighter+ Lycaon

Lighter and Lycaon (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Hugo thrives when paired with Stun characters. This team employs the strongest Agents from the category, namely Lighter and Lycaon. The pair can lock down enemies with their powerful staggering capabilities, allowing Hugo to consistently trigger the Totalize effect.

While Lighter hails from the Fire element, he is capable of boosting an ally's Ice DMG, which makes him a potent companion. In contrast, Lycaon is a staple sub-DPS for Ice Agents, and Hugo is no exception. The Wolf Thiren can also make a target susceptible to his element by decreasing their resistance, causing them to take increased damage from all sources.

2) Hugo+ Lycaon+ Soukaku

Lycaon and Soukaku (Image via HoYoverse)

Lycaon and Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero are among the top companions for any Ice Agent. They have been loyal to both Ellen and Miyabi, so Hugo can easily rely on their assistance.

Unlike the previous composition, Lycaon will be tasked with staggering the targets using his Stun fighting style. He will also be responsible for unlocking Hugo's additional ability, which provides additional damage and energy.

Hugo can easily batter the targets with the Totalize effect once they're stunned. Not to forget, the enemy's resistance to his attacks will be decreased thanks to Lycaon. Soukaku will further assist them by increasing their Ice DMG.

3) Hugo+ Lighter+ Caesar

Lighter and Caesar (Image via HoYoverse)

A simple and efficient Hugo team includes two prominent members from the Sons of Calydon faction in Zenless Zone Zero. Both Lighter and Caesar excel in their respective roles, which is everything a hypercarry damage dealer can ask for. Players should already be familiar with how Lighter can stagger targets and boost the Ice damage of their teammates.

Caesar, on the other hand, specializes in Defense. She can tank incoming damage, parry enemies, and inflict massive Daze damage. Additionally, she can increase Hugo's Attack stat, helping him deal additional damage.

