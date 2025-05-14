Zenless Zone Zero: Is Hugo worth it?

Hugo has officially arrived as a playable S-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero via the second phase banner from version 1.7. He appears to be a powerful DPS that uses the Attack fighting style to obliterate enemies who wield the Ice attribute. The unique Totalize effect fuels his combat spirit, dealing a chunk of damage based on an enemy’s stunned duration. This is indicated by a yellow bar above their head.
As such, he requires a Stun agent on the team to effectively stagger his opponents. Thus, you should summon and build him in version 1.7. This article determines Hugo’s pull value in ZZZ by analyzing his strengths and weaknesses.
Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.
Is Hugo worth getting in Zenless Zone Zero?
Yes, you should definitely summon Hugo from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 banner, unless you want to wait for the next hypercarry DPS. He can easily tackle all bosses in the game, thanks to his nuking capabilities. The Totalize effect deals massive Ice DMG on targets when they are stunned.
Triggering the additional damage is straightforward, since you only have to use a Stun character to stagger the enemy. The longer they are incapacitated, the more damage they will receive from Hugo after he launches his EX Special Attack or Ultimate. He can also inflict Daze on targets, which further helps him knock out opponents.
After triggering Totalize, he can follow it up with charged attacks. He has a relatively simple kit compared to Vivian, the other S-Rank agent featured in version 1.7. Just keep him active on the battlefield while the opponent is staggered.
Make sure to swap to a Stun character when the target is active and attacking. An ideal Hugo composition should include two agents who can quickly apply Daze. Lighter and Lycaon are among the most preferred teammates. Both are S-Rank agents, so you are looking at a significant investment to properly utilize Hugo in combat.
The accessible compositions aren’t as effective as the premium teams. However, you can still pair him with an A-Rank agent like Anby in the endgame domains or against weekly bosses. He should be able to nuke them with ease.
