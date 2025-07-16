Zenless Zone Zero: Is Yuzuha worth getting?

Yuzuha is an S-rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero, and her banner is featured in the first phase of the version 2.1 update. She hails from the Physical roster as a Support specialist who caters to the Anomaly teams and characters. Under the right conditions, Yuzuha alone can buff a teammate’s Attack while boosting their damage and Anomaly Buildup Rate.

Ad

She is packed with potential, so players might consider summoning her in version 2.1. To help them decide, this article further discusses Yuzuha’s pull value in ZZZ by analyzing her strengths and weaknesses.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Is Yuzuha worth getting in Zenless Zone Zero?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Getting Yuzuha from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 banner will be a smart choice, as she brings a powerful support kit to the table. She could potentially rival Astra Yao, who is considered the best in this segment.

At the outset, Yuzuha serves as a buffer for Anomaly specialists, and they are quite saturated in the game. They primarily rely on stacking attribute damage on targets, which will eventually trigger a special debuff. The damage from the negative effect can be massive based on the corresponding character’s stat.

Ad

This is where Yuzuha can be useful, as she grants all the crucial buffs to sustain the nuking capability of Anomaly characters. She can boost Attribute Anomaly and Disorder DMG and further increase the buildup rate of the entire squad. Not to forget, her Core Passive increases the squadmate's Attack stat. All of these offensive stats can massively improve a team’s combat potential.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count and total pulls estimation

Ad

Yuzuha (Image via HoYoverse)

In fact, a hypercarry Anomaly agent like Miyabi can also utilize most of the enhancements offered by Yuzuha, which is a testament to her versatility. She not only bolsters the damage potential of existing characters, but her kit also ensures strong support for the future roster. Moreover, she has fun-to-play gameplay involving her summon, Tanuki Kama.

Ad

Additionally, Yuzuha carries a pet during combat, and it attacks alongside active characters when she exits the battle. The agent’s off-field damage output, coupled with powerful buffs, makes her a staple companion for various team compositions and elevates her pull value. Besides, skipping versatile support units isn't recommended unless players plan to save up for their favorite agent.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.