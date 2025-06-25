Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Ju Fufu is a cheerful Tiger Thirean and an S-rank playable agent in Zenless Zone Zero who hails from the Yunkui Summit faction. She is also a Stun specialist from the Fire roster, capable of launching off-field damage and buffing allies while staggering targets in combat. Her kit is particularly compatible with agents specializing in Rupture or Attack fighting styles.
Those who’ve summoned the Tiger Thiren would likely want to know more about her viable teammates and team compositions. To help them, this guide details some of the best teams for the S-rank agent in ZZZ.
Disclaimer: Some of the aspects in this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best teams for Ju Fufu in Zenless Zone Zero
1) Ju Fufu+ Yixuan+ Pan Yinhu
Zenless Zone Zero’s Ju Fufu is a staple support for her master, Yixuan, just like Pan Yinhu. This team composition brings all of the playable Yunkui Summit members together.
In this squad, Ju Fufu will be tasked with buffing the frontrunner’s CRIT DMG and Ultimate. She can also increase Yixuan’s Decibel, which translates to faster Ultimate generation. For an agent that relies on her final move to deal damage in combat, such buffs are quite significant.
Pan Yinhu can further assist Yixuan by generating more Sheer Force. This resource is crucial for characters with a Rupture specialty.
2) Ju Fufu+ Evelyn+ Astra Yao
At the outset, Ju Fufu’s gameplay might feel complex. However, she is a flexible support unit who can also assist Attack agents like Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero. The latter relies on a Stun specialist to deal increased Chain Attack and Ultimate damage.
Moreover, Ju Fufu can stagger targets with off-field attacks using Hu Wei, her companion. A passive Stun character is a boon to Evelyn, given that she prefers staying active on the battlefield. As for Astra Yao, she is a universal support who can significantly buff the damage output of the DPS and heal them whenever necessary.
3) Ju Fufu+ Billy+ Nicole
A free-to-play Ju Fufu team can employ an Attack agent like Billy in Zenless Zone Zero. This Cunning Hare member wields pistols to battle enemies from a range. Ju Fufu’s CRIT DMG buff will make Billy’s attacks more effective.
Nicole can further help her faction member access his additional ability. She can also deal damage and offer some crowd control in combat, which could help out Billy. All he has to do is use his Ultimate whenever it is available and dodge incoming attacks.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.