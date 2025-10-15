Zenless Zone Zero Lucia Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

Zenless Zone Zero lets you upgrade an agent via the Mindscape Cinema system. It consists of various unique effects that bolsters an agent’s combat potential. For support characters like Lucia, the passive will offer team-wide buffs and damage enhancements.

You must summon multiple copies of the character to unlock the additional benefits, and that can drain your resources. This article further discusses Lucia’s Mindscape Cinema and its pull value in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Lucia Mindscape Cinema explored

Lucia's Mindscape Cinema (Image via HoYoverse)

Mindscape Cinemas is a system that provides unique passive when you stack multiple copies of a character. In case of Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero, she can access the following effects:

M1 : Additional DMG from Dreamer's Nursery Rhyme ignores 18% of the enemy’s All-Attribute RES and generates 5% more Decibel for Lucia. Each time she performs a skill upgrade, it generates a stack of Echo for up to four times. If Lucia has any Echo stacks, when Dreamer's Nursery Rhyme ends, they are consumed to reapply the same effect on all squad members.

: Additional DMG from Dreamer's Nursery Rhyme ignores 18% of the enemy’s All-Attribute RES and generates 5% more Decibel for Lucia. Each time she performs a skill upgrade, it generates a stack of Echo for up to four times. If Lucia has any Echo stacks, when Dreamer's Nursery Rhyme ends, they are consumed to reapply the same effect on all squad members. M2 : While Lucia is inside the Ether Veil Wellspring, Harmony deals 15% more DMG. Agents in the Darkbreaker state gain an additional 15% Sheer DMG bonus while in Wellspring.

: While Lucia is inside the Ether Veil Wellspring, Harmony deals 15% more DMG. Agents in the Darkbreaker state gain an additional 15% Sheer DMG bonus while in Wellspring. M3 : Adds two levels to Yuzuha's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels to Yuzuha's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M4 : Lucia grants all squad members 100 Decibels when her Ether Veil is activated or extended on the field. This effect can trigger once every 15 seconds.

: Lucia grants all squad members 100 Decibels when her Ether Veil is activated or extended on the field. This effect can trigger once every 15 seconds. M5 : Adds two levels to Yuzuha's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels to Yuzuha's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M6: When Lucia is inside the Ether Veil, her ATK increases by 2% of her initial max HP. Additionally, Harmony will always trigger a CRIT and increase CRIT DMG by 30%.

Should you pull Lucia Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero?

Lucia has a powerful base kit (Image via HoYoverse)

Upgrading Lucia’s Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ isn’t recommended. Although she is a niche character, her default kit is quite powerful. However, if you have saved up sufficient resources, both her M1 and M2 are excellent options to invest in.

Her first Mindscape Cinema buffs the entire team’s damage and promotes faster Decibel generation. The M2 further enhances the Sheer Force damage dealt by agents with the Darkbreaker effect.

Lastly, heavy spenders can consider unlocking Lucia’s final Mindscape Cinema, which unleashes her sub-DPS potential.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

