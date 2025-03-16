Zenless Zone Zero "March On, Tiny Titan!" event guide

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update is loaded with various gameplay elements that will keep players committed to the patch. For instance, they can participate in the “March On, Tiny Titan!” event, where they will be tasked to battle hordes of enemies with a reliable Bangboo by their side. The goal is to unlock modifications for the companion with Gear Coins earned throughout the battle.

Upon doing so, players can unlock exciting rewards like Polychromes and invite an A-rank agent for free. This article further discusses everything there is to know to complete the “March On, Tiny Titan!” event in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero "March On, Tiny Titan!" event requirements and duration

Talk to Tully (Image via HoYoverse)

The “March On, Tiny Titan!” event in Zenless Zone Zero is available from March 12 to April 21, 2025, i.e., until the end of version 1.6. Those who have reached Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and completed the “Mole in the Hole (I)" quest should be able to enter Tully's dream. From there on, they can participate in a virtual aerial view battle.

To enter the simulation, first talk to Kylie at the HIA Club. The event will initiate once you interact with the Bangboo called Tully in the back room.

How to complete the "March On, Tiny Titan!" event in Zenless Zone Zero

Upgrade abilities and participate in battles (Image via HoYoverse)

The rules for the “March On, Tiny Titan!” event are simple enough, so you should be able to effortlessly unlock the corresponding character and Polychromes in Zenless Zone Zero. Tully's dream comprises different stages with waves of enemies that you must defeat to accumulate points.

While you can use preset teams and characters to participate in combat, Tully will eventually deal more damage as the sequence progresses. Use the combined force to massacre enemies and proceed to the next round. Dream Equipments are unlocked after winning, and they can be used to offer firearms and effects to Tully.

Make sure to visit the Modification Workshop to purchase the equipment in exchange for the Gear Coins earned throughout the battle. You can also upgrade and modify the accessories to further boost the Bangboo's combat strength. Use the same strategy for each stage to complete the event.

"March On, Tiny Titan!" event rewards

Listed below are the rewards obtainable from the ongoing ZZZ event:

720x Polychromes

2x Boopon

1x Hamster Cage Pass

21x Specialized Shock Chips

12x W-Engine Energy Module

12x Senior Investigator Logs

120,000 Dennies

Additionally, you can unlock a free copy of Pulchra in Zenless Zone Zero by completing the Daylight Fantasy stage.

