Zenless Zone Zero Orphie Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

Orphie and Magus have officially joined Zenless Zone Zero’s playable roster as a single entity. Orphie, being the main S-Rank agent, specializes in the Attack fighting style and takes on the sub-DPS role. She can buff allies, launch off-field attacks, and trigger Aftershock on targets.
You can further enhance Orphie’s combat potential through her Mindscape Cinema. However, that will require spending Polychrome, which isn’t always recommended. This article further discusses Orphie’s Mindscape Cinema and explores their pull value.
Zenless Zone Zero Orphie Mindscape Cinema explored
Mindscape Cinemas unlocks additional buffs and unique effects for an agent upon summoning their duplicates. In the case of Orphie in Zenless Zone Zero, she will gain access to the following passives:
- M1: Orphie’s Corrosive Flash, Crimson Vortex, Heat Charge, and Fiery Eruption special attacks ignore 15% of the target's Fire RES. Additionally, agents with the Zeroed In effect deal 20% increased DMG.
- M2: Triggering Aftershock restores 65 Decibels. This effect can be activated once every four seconds. After Orphie uses her Ultimate, her ATK increases by 20% for up to 45 seconds.
- M3: Adds two levels to her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.
- M4: Zeroed In duration increases to 16 seconds. Orphie's Heat Charge EX Special Attack and Ultimate damage increase by 40%.
- M5: Adds two levels to her Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.
- M6: When Orphie has enough energy, press EX Special Attack after the fireblade attack of the High-pressure Flamethrower to immediately follow up with Crimson Vortex and recover 10 bottles of heat. The interrupt level during the low firepower phase of the Heat Charge EX Special Attack will also increase.
- When the laser from Heat Charge or Ultimate hits enemies, it deals additional Fire DMG equal to 250% of Orphie’s ATK. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 second and is counted as EX Special Attack and Aftershock DMG.
Should you pull for Orphie Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero?
Pulling for Orphie and Magus' Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ isn’t recommended at all, since she has a strong base kit. She thrives as a sub-DPS, being able to nuke targets with her off-field attacks and ultimate ability. However, if you have saved up enough resources for the agent, consider unlocking the first Mindscape Cinema, as it allows her EX Special Attacks to ignore the target’s resistance.
Additionally, teammates with the Zeroed In effect will inflict more damage. You can also unlock Orphie’s second Mindscape Cinema. It will allow her to restore more decibels and provide an ATK buff.
