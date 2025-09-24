Zenless Zone Zero Orphie teams guide: Best comps and teammates

The best team for Orphie and Magis in Zenless Zone Zero must include characters that trigger Aftershock DMG. She also needs a Stun or Support agent to access her additional ability, which enhances her buffing capability. Orphie is an Attack specialist who takes on a sub-DPS role, being able to launch coordinated attacks with allies and nuke targets with her ultimate.
Players should consider building her with sufficient Energy Regen and CRIT stats to unleash her sub-DPS potential. As for Orphie’s team composition in ZZZ, this article discusses some of the best characters to pair with her.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s personal opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best teams for Orphie in Zenless Zone Zero
Orphie + Silver Soldier Anby+ Trigger
Orphie and Silver Soldier Anby create one of the best teams in Zenless Zone Zero, as they unleash massive Aftershock DMG to nuke whoever stands in their way. Silver Soldier Anby was among the first characters to utilize the special combat mechanic that inflicts additional damage on opponents. She will take on the role of the main damage dealer, who will further benefit from the Zeroed In state.
Orphie can activate the state with her Heat Charge EX Special Attack. It buffs the ATK of all allies, though Aftershock will help them extend the duration of the enhancement. Both Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger can sustain the buff. Trigger can also stagger targets, making them vulnerable to incoming damage.
Orphie + Seed + Astra Yao
Seed and Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero can be paired with Orphie to create another potent team. Seed unleashes raw Electric damage using her mecha armor and floating turrets. Although she lacks the ability to trigger Aftershock, she can inflict burst damage while in the Zeroed In state.
Use Astra Yao to further buff Orphie and Seed by entering the Idolic Cadenza state. Astra can provide massive CRIT DMG and attack boosts while healing the entire team. Use Orphie’s ultimate after accumulating the enhancements to deal massive damage.
Orphie + Pulchra + Harumasa
Orphie’s free-to-play team in ZZZ includes Pulchra and Harumasa. Pulchra is an A-Rank agent who can trigger off-field Aftershock, sustaining the Zeroed In effect. She can also buff an ally’s damage and stagger targets with her Stun fighting style.
Harumasa is the main DPS in the setup – he can deal a fair bit of Electric DMG to targets. However, he isn’t as strong as Seed but can effectively clear whatever challenge you throw at him. Orphie can further assist him as a sub-DPS. Just swap them around during combat.
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.