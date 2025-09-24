Zenless Zone Zero Orphie teams guide: Best comps and teammates

The best team for Orphie and Magis in Zenless Zone Zero must include characters that trigger Aftershock DMG. She also needs a Stun or Support agent to access her additional ability, which enhances her buffing capability. Orphie is an Attack specialist who takes on a sub-DPS role, being able to launch coordinated attacks with allies and nuke targets with her ultimate.

Ad

Players should consider building her with sufficient Energy Regen and CRIT stats to unleash her sub-DPS potential. As for Orphie’s team composition in ZZZ, this article discusses some of the best characters to pair with her.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s personal opinion.

Best teams for Orphie in Zenless Zone Zero

Orphie + Silver Soldier Anby+ Trigger

Both characters inflict Aftershock DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Orphie and Silver Soldier Anby create one of the best teams in Zenless Zone Zero, as they unleash massive Aftershock DMG to nuke whoever stands in their way. Silver Soldier Anby was among the first characters to utilize the special combat mechanic that inflicts additional damage on opponents. She will take on the role of the main damage dealer, who will further benefit from the Zeroed In state.

Ad

Trending

Orphie can activate the state with her Heat Charge EX Special Attack. It buffs the ATK of all allies, though Aftershock will help them extend the duration of the enhancement. Both Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger can sustain the buff. Trigger can also stagger targets, making them vulnerable to incoming damage.

Orphie + Seed + Astra Yao

Premium characters make the best team (Image via HoYoverse)

Seed and Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero can be paired with Orphie to create another potent team. Seed unleashes raw Electric damage using her mecha armor and floating turrets. Although she lacks the ability to trigger Aftershock, she can inflict burst damage while in the Zeroed In state.

Ad

Use Astra Yao to further buff Orphie and Seed by entering the Idolic Cadenza state. Astra can provide massive CRIT DMG and attack boosts while healing the entire team. Use Orphie’s ultimate after accumulating the enhancements to deal massive damage.

Orphie + Pulchra + Harumasa

Characters from the free-to-play team (Image via HoYoverse)

Orphie’s free-to-play team in ZZZ includes Pulchra and Harumasa. Pulchra is an A-Rank agent who can trigger off-field Aftershock, sustaining the Zeroed In effect. She can also buff an ally’s damage and stagger targets with her Stun fighting style.

Ad

Harumasa is the main DPS in the setup – he can deal a fair bit of Electric DMG to targets. However, he isn’t as strong as Seed but can effectively clear whatever challenge you throw at him. Orphie can further assist him as a sub-DPS. Just swap them around during combat.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.