Seed is officially the third playable character from the Obol Squad in Zenless Zone Zero. She uses an Attack fighting style to dominate enemies in combat. Being an artillerist, the character is capable of unleashing massive firepower using special turrets and mech armor. Moreover, she can team up with another Attack specialist to create a dual DPS composition, which can overwhelm the opponents.

Ad

Seed can assign the companion as a vanguard to share stats and recover Steel Charge, a unique resource that allows her to activate enhanced skills. She is a potent damage dealer on her own but outperforms other candidates when placed in a proper squad.

This article discusses some of the best teams for Seed in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Seed teams to use in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Seed+ Soldier 0 Anby+ Trigger

Ad

Trending

This Mono-Electric premium team is a powerhouse (Image via HoYoverse)

Soldier 0 Anby is the best companion for Seed in Zenless Zone Zero, at least until Orphie and Magus join the playable roster. The duo can deal massive Electric damage to targets in combat. With Trigger’s precise gameplay and stun capability, they can make short work of bosses and other elite enemies.

Ad

Although this mono-elemental team composition lacks proper support, it can inflict consistent damage. Just build Soldier 0 Anby with high attack so she can recover Steel Charge and offer various buffs to Seed as her vanguard. Switch to Trigger to stagger the enemies and make them vulnerable to incoming damage.

2) Seed+ Evelyn+ Astra Yao

Another premium team employs Evelyn and Astra Yao (Image via HoYoverse)

Another premium team for Seed employs Evelyn and Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero, and it deals comparable damage, if not more, than the other compositions. Having a solid support like Astra Yao on the team makes a huge difference, as she buffs multiple stats of her allies, including attack.

Ad

Evelyn isn’t far behind Soldier 0 Anby as a DPS, but with enhancements from both the companions, she can easily shine in battle. Moreover, she will help Seed access her additional ability, which generates more energy.

3) Seed+ Harumasa+ Anby

Accessible teammates for Seed (Image via HoYoverse)

Harumasa is a limited-time S-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero who was obtainable for free in past patches. He is a potent DPS and companion for Seed, despite being an accessible unit.

Anby is the ideal choice for the third spot, as she is an excellent A-Rank Stun specialist. Moreover, you just have to complete the tutorials at the beginning to get her. Use her to stagger targets and then shuffle between the DPS to maximize the damage output.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.