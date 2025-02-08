Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra materials and ascension requirements leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign officially teased Pulchra as one of the playable agents from the upcoming patch. While HoYoverse has unveiled her element and specialization, leaks from Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, report the ascension requirements of the character. This will help players pre-farm all the resources ahead of time.
This article further discusses Pulchra's materials in ZZZ.
Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
All Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks
Zenless Zone Zero’s Pulchra is an upcoming Physical agent from the Stun specialization. As per the leak, here are the materials she needs to achieve her highest promotion level.
Here’s a table containing the materials reportedly needed to level up each of Pulchra’s abilities in ZZZ:
You can also refer to the table below to prefarm Pulchra’s leaked Core Skill materials.
Where to find Pulchra’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero
Basic/Advanced Stun and Buster Certification Seals
You can farm the Basic, Advanced Stun, and Buster Certification Seals via the Stun Drill. The challenge can be accessed via the HIA Club's VR Device in Zenless Zone Zero. Just use the navigation system to teleport.
Basic/Advanced/Specialized Physical Chips
The Rigidity Test exclusively drops different types of Physical Chips. Use the same VR Device to initiate the challenge and spend some Battle Charge to claim the item.
Hamster Cage Pass
The Hamster Cage Pass is a rare commodity, which is rewarded upon reaching Level 35 of the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Also, look out for the limited-time events, as they tend to reward the material.
Scarlet Engine
Defeat the Corrupted Overlord — Pompey via the Notorious Hunt to claim Scarlet Engines. The console for this weekly boss domain is present at the Scott Outpost.
Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom
The Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom is the secondary boss material for Pulchra in ZZZ. Just defeat Doppelganger-Jane via the Expert Challenge to obtain this item.
