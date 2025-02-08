Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra materials and ascension requirements leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign officially teased Pulchra as one of the playable agents from the upcoming patch. While HoYoverse has unveiled her element and specialization, leaks from Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, report the ascension requirements of the character. This will help players pre-farm all the resources ahead of time.

This article further discusses Pulchra's materials in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Zenless Zone Zero’s Pulchra is an upcoming Physical agent from the Stun specialization. As per the leak, here are the materials she needs to achieve her highest promotion level.

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Stun Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Stun Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Buster Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Buster Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

Here’s a table containing the materials reportedly needed to level up each of Pulchra’s abilities in ZZZ:

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Physical Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Physical Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Physical Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Physical Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Physical Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Physical Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Physical Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Physical Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Physical Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Physical Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Physical Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Trigger materials and ascension requirements leaked

You can also refer to the table below to prefarm Pulchra’s leaked Core Skill materials.

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5000 B Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x2 12,000 C Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x4 28,000 D Scarlet Engine x2, Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x9 60,000 E Scarlet Engine x3, Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x15 100,000 F Scarlet Engine x4, Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x30 200,000

Where to find Pulchra’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Stun and Buster Certification Seals

Stun Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

You can farm the Basic, Advanced Stun, and Buster Certification Seals via the Stun Drill. The challenge can be accessed via the HIA Club's VR Device in Zenless Zone Zero. Just use the navigation system to teleport.

Basic/Advanced/Specialized Physical Chips

Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)

The Rigidity Test exclusively drops different types of Physical Chips. Use the same VR Device to initiate the challenge and spend some Battle Charge to claim the item.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is a rare commodity, which is rewarded upon reaching Level 35 of the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Also, look out for the limited-time events, as they tend to reward the material.

Scarlet Engine

Corrupted Overlord—Pompey (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the Corrupted Overlord — Pompey via the Notorious Hunt to claim Scarlet Engines. The console for this weekly boss domain is present at the Scott Outpost.

Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom

Doppelganger-Jane (Image via HoYoverse)

The Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom is the secondary boss material for Pulchra in ZZZ. Just defeat Doppelganger-Jane via the Expert Challenge to obtain this item.

