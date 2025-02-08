  • home icon
Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Feb 08, 2025 21:35 GMT
Image showing Pulchra in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra materials (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign officially teased Pulchra as one of the playable agents from the upcoming patch. While HoYoverse has unveiled her element and specialization, leaks from Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, report the ascension requirements of the character. This will help players pre-farm all the resources ahead of time.

This article further discusses Pulchra's materials in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Zenless Zone Zero’s Pulchra is an upcoming Physical agent from the Stun specialization. As per the leak, here are the materials she needs to achieve her highest promotion level.

Promotion Level

Materials Required

Dennies Required

Rewards

20

Basic Stun Certification Seal x4

24,000

N/A

30

Advanced Stun Certification Seal x12

56,000

1x Master Tape

40

Advanced Stun Certification Seal x20

120,000

N/A

50

Buster Certification Seal x10

200,000

1x Master Tape

60

Buster Certification Seal x20

400,000

N/A

Here’s a table containing the materials reportedly needed to level up each of Pulchra’s abilities in ZZZ:

Skill level

Required materials

Required Dennies

2

Basic Physical Chip x2

2,000

3

Basic Physical Chip x3

3,000

4

Advanced Physical Chip x2

6,000

5

Advanced Physical Chip x3

9,000

6

Advanced Physical Chip x4

12,000

7

Advanced Physical Chip x6

18,000

8

Specialized Physical Chip x5

45,000

9

Specialized Physical Chip x8

67,500

10

Specialized Physical Chip x10

90,000

11

Specialized Physical Chip x12

112,500

12

Specialized Physical Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1

135,000

You can also refer to the table below to prefarm Pulchra’s leaked Core Skill materials.

Core Skills

Required Materials

Required Dennies

A

N/A

5000

B

Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x2

12,000

C

Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x4

28,000

D

Scarlet Engine x2, Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x9

60,000

E

Scarlet Engine x3, Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x15

100,000

F

Scarlet Engine x4, Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom x30

200,000

Where to find Pulchra’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Stun and Buster Certification Seals

Stun Drill (Image via HoYoverse)
Stun Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

You can farm the Basic, Advanced Stun, and Buster Certification Seals via the Stun Drill. The challenge can be accessed via the HIA Club's VR Device in Zenless Zone Zero. Just use the navigation system to teleport.

Basic/Advanced/Specialized Physical Chips

Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)

The Rigidity Test exclusively drops different types of Physical Chips. Use the same VR Device to initiate the challenge and spend some Battle Charge to claim the item.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is a rare commodity, which is rewarded upon reaching Level 35 of the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Also, look out for the limited-time events, as they tend to reward the material.

Scarlet Engine

Corrupted Overlord&mdash;Pompey (Image via HoYoverse)
Corrupted Overlord—Pompey (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the Corrupted Overlord — Pompey via the Notorious Hunt to claim Scarlet Engines. The console for this weekly boss domain is present at the Scott Outpost.

Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom

Doppelganger-Jane (Image via HoYoverse)
Doppelganger-Jane (Image via HoYoverse)

The Higher Dimensional Data: Stealth Phantom is the secondary boss material for Pulchra in ZZZ. Just defeat Doppelganger-Jane via the Expert Challenge to obtain this item.

