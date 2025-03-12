Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Zenless Zone Zero’s Pulchra is a mercenary who has recently joined the Sons of Calydon faction. In combat, she is a powerful A-Rank Stun agent capable of unleashing Aftershock DMG by wielding the Physical element. Pulchra excels at launching coordinated attacks with teammates, inflicting frequent Daze on enemies.

You would ideally want to pair the mercenary with an Attack specialist to unlock her additional ability, which locks a target into taking bonus Aftershock DMG from all sources.

This article will further delve into some of the best teams for Pulchra in Zenless Zone Zero.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Best teams for Pulchra in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Pulchra+ Soldier 0 Anby+ Astra Yao

Pulchra and Soldier 0 Anby team (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulchra in Zenless Zone Zero can take on the role of a sub-DPS, thanks to her Stun specialization. Unlike other secondary damage dealers, her strength lies in triggering the Aftershock effect. She can launch follow-up attacks via her Hunter's Gait state, and it counts as off-field damage.

Just use Soldier 0 Anby’s powerful EX Special Skill to launch a massive Electric nuke, triggering Pulchra’s auto attack feature. The latter can successfully fill up the target's Daze bar even without active participation. Once the enemy is staggered, you can use Astra Yao to transfer buffs to Soldier 0 Anby, sending her into overdrive.

2) Pulchra+ Evelyn+ Lighter

Double Stun team (Image via HoYoverse)

A double Stun agent containing Pulchra and Lighter in Zenless Zone Zero can take down any enemy or boss since both of them can deal a fair bit of damage throughout the battle. However, Evelyn will claim the role of a frontrunner, tethering enemies along the patch and nuking them with her powerful detonation attack.

Furthermore, she can trigger special chain attacks on command, causing Pulchra and Lighter to activate their version of this ability. Although it doesn’t directly benefit Pulchra, she can use the opportunity to generate Ultimate. Lighter can also access his additional ability to buff Evelyn’s Fire DMG thanks to Pulchra.

3) Pulchra+ Zhu Yuan+ Astra Yao

Pulchra and Zhu Yuan team (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulchra is among the few agents in Zenless Zone Zero who can make old characters effective. For instance, Zhu Yuan can effectively tackle challenging enemies with the mercenary launching coordinated attacks whenever she uses EX Special Skill. The follow-up strikes can quickly stun the target, helping the damage dealer inflict an Ether Attribute Anomaly effect called Corruption.

When the effect is active, the opponent takes increased Ether DMG from all sources. Astra Yao can significantly increase Zhu Yuan’s damage output. It will be a matter of time before she takes down the corrupted target.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

