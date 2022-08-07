Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) release and ending dates for Closed Beta 1

miHoYo's upcoming project, Zenless Zone Zero, has launched its first closed beta and is playable for a few testers. If the gameplay is anything to go by, Zenless Zone Zero will be markedly different from the fantasy RPG Genshin Impact.

The closed beta started on August 5, 2022. A post on miHoYo's official social media channel revealed that August 8, 2022 will mark the end of Closed Beta 1.

Although Closed Beta 1 will be active for four days, the developers have already received ample positive feedback about various aspects of the game. Here is everything players need to know about Closed Beta 1.

Everything about Zenless Zone Zero's Closed Beta 1

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN



Zenless Zone Zero's Tuning Test will be ending on 2022/08/08 at 23:59:59 (UTC+8). All data will be cleared when the test ends. We'd like to thank everyone for the valuable feedback and suggestions. We look forward to seeing Proxies on the next commission!

A small group of players and content creators were selected from a huge pool of applicants to become the closed beta testers for HoYoverse's upcoming Urban Fantasy ARPG, Zenless Zone Zero.

The new title is set in a post-apocalyptic city, where players will take on the role of a Proxy. A Proxy is someone who guides others through the Hollows and recruits comrades in the former's battle against the Ethereals.

The developer's official notice states that all data and story progress will be cleared when Closed Beta 1 ends on August 8, 2022. The success of the beta program has resulted in the developers getting a lot of feedback to improve the game, which they will look to implement before the release of Closed Beta 2.

Interested fans can check out ZZZ's gameplay streams and other similar content on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Concurrently, Twitter and Facebook are filled with review posts, with fans and testers detailing their experiences with the beta.

Closed Beta 1 gameplay of Zenless Zone Zero

Fans of Genshin Impact who have watched Zenless Zone Zero's gameplay will be able to pick up quite a few similarities between the two. The list of similarities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Just like Genshin Impact, ZZZ has different types of weapons such as pistols, swords, and hammers.

There are also characters who attack using elemental powers.

Players can form a party of three characters where they can switch between characters to take advantage of their unique abilities.

The game will assign different commissions that can be accessed through a bunch of TV screens. During the commissions, players can pick up various kinds of buffs that will be of help if they encounter enemies while completing the quests.

However, there is one glaring difference between the two games - the combat mechanics seem rather complex in ZZZ.

ᴛᴀᴄᴛɪʏᴏɴ @TACTIYON



As one of the Beta Testers, it's been pretty fun playing the game so thanks Hoyolabs! Hoping for more content in CBT 2 because the gameplay and content can get pretty repetitive when there's no clear objective ahead.

Genshin Impact puts heavy emphasis on elemental combos, but ZZZ does not do that. Instead, enemies have a stagger bar. Players can attack their opponents successively to wear down the bar and eliminate them with a heavy or ultimate attack.

When a commission is completed, players will be given a score that is based on various factors such as the total number of combos, how quickly the level was cleared, and more.

