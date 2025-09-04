Zenless Zone Zero Seed Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

Zenless Zone Zero lets you enhance your agent’s capabilities via the Mindscape Cinema system by summoning copies of them. DPS units like Seed gain massive benefit from the bonus effects, as her base kit is quite strong. She is an Attack specialist from the Electro element who employs special mech armors and turrets to nuke opponents.
This article further discusses Seed's Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero Seed Mindscape Cinema explored
Mindscape Cinemas offer additional buffs and unique effects to an agent upon summoning their duplicates. In the cast of Seed in Zenless Zone Zero, she will gain access to the following passives:
- M1: Seed can trigger Falling Petals- Downfall Basic ATK, dealing 30% additional CRIT DMG to enemies when her Steel Charge reaches 100. The total consumption is further reduced by 100, and she gains additional charges when entering the battlefield or for using her Ultimate.
- M2: The Besiege status enables an agent’s DMG to ignore 20% DEF. Seed can consume energy for an extended duration to keep her Raining Iron Petals EX Special Attack active. For every energy consumed, the follow-up basic attack’s damage increases by 5%.
- M3: Adds two levels to Alice's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.
- M4: When Seed's Besiege status buff is active, her Decibel Generation Rate increases by 10%. Additionally, her Ultimate DMG gets boosted by 20%.
- M5: Adds two levels to Alice's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.
- M6: Seed's CRIT DMG increases by 50%. Using the Falling Petals Slaughter Basic Attack, she can fire three additional laser beams, each dealing 165% of her ATK as DMG. It is triggered once every three seconds.
Should you pull for Seed Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero?
Pulling for Seed’s Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ isn’t recommended, given that she obliterates enemies with her base kit. She thrives as a DPS when paired with another Attack specialist. Consider unlocking the first Mindscape Cinema if you are planning to optimize her Steel Charge accumulation and consumption. It also offers some additional damage with her basic attack.
For those willing to spend more resources on Seed, her second Mindscape Cinema offers the best value. It extends the duration of her EX Special Attack and buffs her vanguard's damage output.
