Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby banner release date, A-rank characters, and W-engines

Zenless Zone Zero’s Silver Soldier Anby is currently the only S-rank agent in the playable roster who has an A-rank counterpart. Being a familiar face, she has garnered quite some attention from the community ever since HoYoverse revealed her via the drip marketing campaign. Now that the version 1.6 livestream has concluded, she is confirmed to debut in the first phase of patch 1.6, which releases globally with the update on March 12, 2025.

This article further discusses Silver Soldier Anby's banner release schedule in ZZZ, along with the A-rank characters and W-engines featured with her.

Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby banner release date and countdown

Silver Soldier Anby (Image via HoYoverse)

The Silver Soldier Anby banner will arrive in the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update, which launches on March 12, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Since she will debut with the global launch, the timing may differ for players from different locations due to time zone differences.

To avoid confusion, we have listed Anby's banner release schedule for major regions below:

America (March 11, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (March 12, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WET) : 3 am

: 3 am Central European Summer Time (CET) : 4 am

: 4 am Eastern European Summer Time (EET): 5 am

Asia (March 12, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The countdown below will further help players track Silver Soldier Anby’s banner release in ZZZ:

Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby banner A-rank characters and W-engines

Silver Soldier Anby with her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 banner will introduce Silver Soldier Anby to the playable roster as a new S-rank agent. Additionally, Burnice will accompany her throughout the first half of the patch. The list below further compiles the characters players can summon in Phase 1:

Silver Soldier Anby (S-rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

(S-rank): Electric, Attack fighting style Burnice (S-rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style

(S-rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style Pulchra (A-rank): Physical, Stun fighting style

(A-rank): Physical, Stun fighting style Ben (A-rank): Fire, Defense fighting style

The signature W-Engines of the specified characters will also be obtainable in ZZZ 1.6:

Severed Innocence (S-rank, Attack)

(S-rank, Attack) Flamemaker Shaker (S-rank, Anomaly)

(S-rank, Anomaly) Box Cutter (A-rank, Stun)

(A-rank, Stun) Big Cylinder (A-rank, Defense)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

