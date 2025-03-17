Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

Mindscape Cinemas in Zenless Zone Zero are akin to constellations from Genshin Impact. The way it works is players can acquire multiple copies of a character to unlock additional effects and potentially enhance their combat potential. The same applies to Soldier 0 Anby, who is an S-Rank Electric agent from the Attack specialty.

This article will explore the Mindscape Cinemas of Soldier 0 Anby in ZZZ and outline whether they are worth unlocking.

Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby Mindscape Cinema explored

The Mindscape Cinema of Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero activates the following effects:

M1 : When Soldier 0 Anby uses an EX Special Attack to hit an enemy, it triggers the additional DMG from White Thunder three times. The effect will not consume the corresponding stacks.

: When Soldier 0 Anby uses an EX Special Attack to hit an enemy, it triggers the additional DMG from White Thunder three times. The effect will not consume the corresponding stacks. M2 : Unlocking the second Mindscape Cinema increases her CRIT Rate by 12%. She gains six stacks of Thunder's Cry upon using her Ultimate. Launching Azure Flash Special Attack to hit an enemy with White Thunder will consume a stack of Thunder's Cry instead. A stack of Thunder's Cry will be consumed when a single skill hits multiple enemies, and will still activate the additional DMG from White Thunder.

: Unlocking the second Mindscape Cinema increases her CRIT Rate by 12%. She gains six stacks of Thunder's Cry upon using her Ultimate. Launching Azure Flash Special Attack to hit an enemy with White Thunder will consume a stack of Thunder's Cry instead. A stack of Thunder's Cry will be consumed when a single skill hits multiple enemies, and will still activate the additional DMG from White Thunder. M3 : Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M4 : When hitting an enemy marked with Silver Star, she ignores 12% of the target's Electric RES.

: When hitting an enemy marked with Silver Star, she ignores 12% of the target's Electric RES. M5 : Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M6: Triggering six instances of White Thunder's additional DMG, will generate an electromagnetic vortex. The ability will deal 1,000% of Soldier 0 Anby's ATK as Electric DMG against the targets in an AoE. It will be treated as an Aftershock DMG.

Should you pull Soldier 0 Anby Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero

Players should summon Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 as she brings a unique playstyle along with a powerful kit. She thrives as a DPS at base level, so getting her copies isn’t at all recommended for a free-to-play setup.

That said, her second Mindscape Cinema is extremely effective as it offers additional CRIT Rate and generates six stacks of Thunder's Cry after using her Ultimate. The bonus stat combined with the effect will significantly increase her damage output.

Non-frugal players might want to unlock every Mindscape Cinema for Soldier 0 Anby in ZZZ as the final level grants a massive boost to her damage. She can manifest an electromagnetic vortex, which can nuke targets in an AoE.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

