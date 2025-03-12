Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Zenless Zone Zero has released powerful Attack specialists like Soldier 0 Anby to keep the combat experience fresh. Also known as Silver Soldier Anby, this character is the S-rank version of a unit with the same name. Her element of choice is Electro, and she is exceptionally potent at isolating enemies with her mark, making them vulnerable to incoming damage.

As a hypercarry unit, Soldier 0 Anby prefers to stay active during combat and tackles enemies with her Aftershock DMG application. The best part is that players can pair her with different teammates to build powerful compositions.

This article discusses some of the most sought-after Soldier 0 Anby teams in Zenless Zone Zero.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Best teams for Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Soldier 0 Anby+ Pulchra+ Astra Yao

Soldier 0 Anby and Pulchra team (Image via HoYoverse)

Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero is one of the strongest Attack units. She can steadily increase her damage output during combat. Just apply the Silver Star mark on enemies and strike them with any ability. They will receive bonus damage from the Aftershock attacks and other abilities.

Even other allies will be able to deal more damage if Soldier 0 Anby’s team comprises either a Stun or Support Agent. Being a sub-DPS from the stun class, Pulchra can benefit from the effect. She can also launch follow-up attacks and deal massive Daze on targets, which will eventually make them vulnerable.

With Astra Yao’s universal buffs like critical stat boost and bonus Attack, Soldier 0 Anby can pretty much nuke opponents.

2) Soldier 0 Anby+ Rina+ Astra Yao

Soldier 0 Anby and Rina team (Image via HoYoverse)

If you aren’t using Pulchra with Soldier 0 Anby, try employing Rina instead. She is a staple support from the Electric element who can access her additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero to provide a 10% Electric DMG bonus to the entire team. Rina can also increase her squad’s PEN Ratio by ordering Drusilla or Anastella to attack.

Since Astra Yao is an indomitable support with an expansive kit, she will keep assisting Soldier 0 Anby, no matter the situation. Astra’s existence in the team further triggers Rina’s additional ability, from which Soldier 0 Anby will gain a hefty buff.

3) Soldier 0 Anby+ Qingyi+ Astra Yao

Soldier 0 Anby and Qingyi team (Image via HoYoverse)

By now, Soldier 0 Anby and Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero have become an inseparable duo. Astra Yao is a highly versatile support unit that isn’t getting power-crept any time soon. She can also keep Anby relevant with her Critical DMG and Attack buff.

Qingyi can be used to quickly stagger enemies and deal damage in the process. She might steal some active field time from Soldier 0 Anby, but her attacks are extremely lethal. Therefore, you might want to overlook the rotations every once in a while.

