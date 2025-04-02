Zenless Zone Zero Trigger Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

Trigger's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero offers additional effects and power to the S-Rank agent. These upgrades can be obtained by summoning multiple copies of the character, which requires ample Polychrome or wishes. Hence, players may want to know whether they should unlock her Mindscape Cinema or save for future characters.

Ad

This article explores Trigger's Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ and discusses their pull value.

Zenless Zone Zero Trigger Mindscape Cinema explored

Trigger Mindscape Cinema (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mindscape Cinema of Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero activates the following effects:

Ad

Trending

M1 : The Stun DMG Multiplier applied through Soul-Searching Gaze Core Passive is increased by an additional 20%. The cooldown of Harmonizing Shot Basic Attack is reduced to two seconds. Purge gained upon hitting an enemy with the continuous fire or charged counter in Sniper Stance increases by 25%, and its maximum amount will be set to 125.

: The Stun DMG Multiplier applied through Soul-Searching Gaze Core Passive is increased by an additional 20%. The cooldown of Harmonizing Shot Basic Attack is reduced to two seconds. Purge gained upon hitting an enemy with the continuous fire or charged counter in Sniper Stance increases by 25%, and its maximum amount will be set to 125. M2 : Trigger gains a Hunter's Gaze stack after using an Aftershock. She acquires two additional stats when executing a Finishing Move in sniper stance. Each stack of Hunter's Gaze increases all squad members' CRIT DMG by 6%, up to four times.

: Trigger gains a Hunter's Gaze stack after using an Aftershock. She acquires two additional stats when executing a Finishing Move in sniper stance. Each stack of Hunter's Gaze increases all squad members' CRIT DMG by 6%, up to four times. M3 : Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels on Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M4 : While the Coordinated Support state is active, the next time other squad members trigger Harmonizing Shot or Harmonizing Shot Tartarus, it will cause Disconnect upon hitting an enemy. The attacks will deal additional DMG equal to 200% of Trigger's ATK and inflict Daze 120% based on her Impact stat.

: While the Coordinated Support state is active, the next time other squad members trigger Harmonizing Shot or Harmonizing Shot Tartarus, it will cause Disconnect upon hitting an enemy. The attacks will deal additional DMG equal to 200% of Trigger's ATK and inflict Daze 120% based on her Impact stat. M5 : Adds two levels to Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels to Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M6: Trigger gains five Armor Break Rounds after entering battle. For every 25 Purge consumed, she gains an additional Armor Break Round, up to five rounds. If Trigger hits a target while possessing Armor Break Rounds in Sniper Stance, it will be consumed to deal additional Electric DMG equal to 1,200% of her ATK stat. This instance of DMG is additionally increased by 50%.

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Vivian materials and ascension requirements leaked

Should you pull Trigger Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero?

Pulling Trigger’s Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ isn’t recommended, as the base version of the character is strong enough to clear every content in the game. However, if you have saved sufficient wishes, her M1 will be a good stopping point. The Stun DMG multiplier increase, reduced cooldown, and bonus Purge gain will make her kit more effective in battle.

Ad

You can also consider pulling for her second Mindscape Cinema to quickly generate the Hunter's Gaze stack. It increases all squad members’ CRIT DMG, improving Trigger’s support capabilities.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.