Zenless Zone Zero Yidhari combat and other animations leaked

Yidhari from the Spook Shack faction is confirmed to debut in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update via the latest drip marketing campaign. She is currently playable in the closed beta server, which only a few players have access to. The rest can see her gameplay and visuals from a leaked preview shared by Dimbreath, a credible third-party source.This article takes a closer look at Yidhari’s combat and other animations from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 closed beta.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. Yidhari combat and other animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaks[2.3 BETA] Yidhari animations via Dim byu/cakeel- inZenlesszonezeroleaks_Yidhari’s drip marketing reveal in Zenless Zone Zero has confirmed that she will be a Rupture specialist from the Ice roster. She is, in fact, the only S-Rank agent after Yixuan to specialize in that fighting style. Yes, Dimbreath's preview shows her rarity, further validating that she may receive a limited-time banner.However, the highlight of the leaked footage is Yidhari’s gameplay. She could be seen wielding a massive hammer to deal damage to enemies in combat. Her weapon appears heavy, as its weight seems to slow down the pace of her basic attack. She performs three strikes before launching her Special Skill.Upon casting the Special Skill, Yidhari performs two consecutive uppercuts, unleashing an Icy Mist effect. This attack can deal Ice damage to targets within the area of effect. Her Special Skill will likely restore some HP when it hits an opponent. In the other variation of this ability, she performs a quick upward slash followed by a downward slam.Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato combat and other animations leakedYidhari’s other combat animations include a spinning attack, which essentially generates a special stack. She then slams the hammer forward to inflict more Ice damage. We can also see a frame where tentacles appear from the ground while she performs the slamming attack.The same cephalopod limbs appear when Yidhari casts her ultimate ability. By doing so, she essentially unleashes a stronger version of the hammer slam.Compared to other S-Rank agents, Yidhari's combat animations are quite simple. Perhaps her damage output will offset the simplicity. Regardless, many players will be compelled to summon her since she is a Rupture specialist.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.