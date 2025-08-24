Zenless Zone Zero Yidhari combat and other animations leaked

By Akash Paul
Published Aug 24, 2025 07:24 GMT
Yidhari via Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveal
Exploring Yidhari's animations leak from Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 closed beta (Image via HoYoverse)

Yidhari from the Spook Shack faction is confirmed to debut in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update via the latest drip marketing campaign. She is currently playable in the closed beta server, which only a few players have access to. The rest can see her gameplay and visuals from a leaked preview shared by Dimbreath, a credible third-party source.

Ad

This article takes a closer look at Yidhari’s combat and other animations from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 closed beta.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Yidhari combat and other animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Yidhari’s drip marketing reveal in Zenless Zone Zero has confirmed that she will be a Rupture specialist from the Ice roster. She is, in fact, the only S-Rank agent after Yixuan to specialize in that fighting style. Yes, Dimbreath's preview shows her rarity, further validating that she may receive a limited-time banner.

However, the highlight of the leaked footage is Yidhari’s gameplay. She could be seen wielding a massive hammer to deal damage to enemies in combat. Her weapon appears heavy, as its weight seems to slow down the pace of her basic attack. She performs three strikes before launching her Special Skill.

Ad

Upon casting the Special Skill, Yidhari performs two consecutive uppercuts, unleashing an Icy Mist effect. This attack can deal Ice damage to targets within the area of effect. Her Special Skill will likely restore some HP when it hits an opponent. In the other variation of this ability, she performs a quick upward slash followed by a downward slam.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato combat and other animations leaked

Ad

Yidhari’s other combat animations include a spinning attack, which essentially generates a special stack. She then slams the hammer forward to inflict more Ice damage. We can also see a frame where tentacles appear from the ground while she performs the slamming attack.

The same cephalopod limbs appear when Yidhari casts her ultimate ability. By doing so, she essentially unleashes a stronger version of the hammer slam.

Compared to other S-Rank agents, Yidhari's combat animations are quite simple. Perhaps her damage output will offset the simplicity. Regardless, many players will be compelled to summon her since she is a Rupture specialist.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications