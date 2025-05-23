Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan release date

HoYoverse has officially showcased Yixuan via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream. Players are excited about her arrival in the next update, which will be released on June 6, 2025. She is featured in the first phase of the patch, meaning Proxies have a limited time to save up enough resources to summon her.

Yixuan boasts a unique fighting style called Rupture and wields Auric Ink, a special element derived from Ether. This article presents her banner release details to help those interested in summoning this exceptional S-rank agent in ZZZ 2.0.

When will Yixuan release in Zenless Zone Zero?

Yixuan is featured in the first phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.0. Therefore, her banner will be released with the update on July 6, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Since the patch will be released globally, the timing will differ for players based on their locations.

For instance, servers in America will see Yixuan’s debut on June 5, 2025. To ensure Proxies aren’t confused about her banner release, we have listed below the timings for major regions:

America (June 5, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (June 6, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (June 6, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The countdown below will further help readers track Yixuan's debut in ZZZ:

Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan banner A-rank characters and W-Engines

Yixuan and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Yixuan boasts a unique element and fighting style, so players might want to summon her in version 2.0. They can also consider getting Astra Yao, who will be featured in a rerun banner during the first half of the patch. The countdown above can be used to track Astra’s debut as well.

Here are all the characters obtainable in Phase 1 of patch 2.0:

Yixuan (S-rank): Auric Ink, Rupture fighting style

(S-rank): Auric Ink, Rupture fighting style Astra Yao (S-rank): Ether, Support fighting style

(S-rank): Ether, Support fighting style Pan Yinhu (A-rank): Physical, Defense fighting style

(A-rank): Physical, Defense fighting style Pulchra (A-rank): Pulchra, Stun fighting style

Players can also obtain the signature W-Engines of the specified agents:

Qingming Birdcage (S-rank, Rupture)

(S-rank, Rupture) Elegant Vanity (S-rank, Support)

(S-rank, Support) Tremor Trigram (A-rank, Defense)

(A-rank, Defense) Box Cutter (A-rank, Stun)

