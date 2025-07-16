Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha Mindscape Cinema guide and pull values

In Zenless Zone Zero, players can summon multiple copies of an agent to unlock their Mindscape Cinemas. They offer bonus effects to the character, which enhance their combat potential. For supports like Yuzuha, the passives can offer additional buffs to the squad members and improve certain aspects of her kit.

Ad

This article further explores Yuzuha's Mindscape Cinemas in ZZZ and helps you determine whether they are worth getting.

Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha Mindscape Cinema explored

Yuzuha's Mindscape Cinema (Image via HoYoverse)

Mindscape Cinemas are unique passives unlocked by stacking multiple copies of an agent. In the case of Yuzuha in Zenless Zone Zero, she will gain access to the following effects:

Ad

Trending

M1 : Yuzuha regains 30 energy when she enters the battlefield — the effect is triggered once every 180 seconds in the Investigation Zone mode. Additionally, targets in the Sweet Scare state will have their All-Attribute RES reduced by 10%. The Attribute Anomaly DMG and Disorder DMG buff from her additional ability is further increased to 130% of its original value.

: Yuzuha regains 30 energy when she enters the battlefield — the effect is triggered once every 180 seconds in the Investigation Zone mode. Additionally, targets in the Sweet Scare state will have their All-Attribute RES reduced by 10%. The Attribute Anomaly DMG and Disorder DMG buff from her additional ability is further increased to 130% of its original value. M2 : When Yuzuha hits an enemy with her EX Special Attacks or Ultimate, all squad members' DMG and Anomaly Buildup Rate are increased by 15% for 40 seconds. Hitting an enemy that is not stunned using the Heavy Attack will trigger a forced Chain Attack with a reduced Interrupt Level. Whenever another character enters through a Chain Attack, Yuzuha gains a Sugar Point, while her Hard Candy Shot basic attack's cooldown is reduced by 25%.

: When Yuzuha hits an enemy with her EX Special Attacks or Ultimate, all squad members' DMG and Anomaly Buildup Rate are increased by 15% for 40 seconds. Hitting an enemy that is not stunned using the Heavy Attack will trigger a forced Chain Attack with a reduced Interrupt Level. Whenever another character enters through a Chain Attack, Yuzuha gains a Sugar Point, while her Hard Candy Shot basic attack's cooldown is reduced by 25%. M3 : Adds two levels to Yuzuha's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels to Yuzuha's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M4 : Unlocking this Mindscape Cinema increases Yuzuha's Assist Follow-Up's damage by 30%, boosts Anomaly Buildup Rate by 20%, and triggers a Quick Assist when it hits an enemy.

: Unlocking this Mindscape Cinema increases Yuzuha's Assist Follow-Up's damage by 30%, boosts Anomaly Buildup Rate by 20%, and triggers a Quick Assist when it hits an enemy. M5 : Adds two levels to Yuzuha's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.

: Adds two levels to Yuzuha's Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack. M6 : Yuzuha gains an additional Sugar Point when successfully parrying an enemy attack using a Defensive Assist or Tanuki Cloak Basic Attack. When using Assist Follow-Up: Stuffed Hard Candy Shot, hold Basic Attack to charge for up to 0.8 seconds and release it to fire an extra powerful shell at the enemy. Charging for every 0.4s consumes a Sugar Point, and she then fires an additional powerful shell, which deals 300% DMG based on her ATK stat.

: Yuzuha gains an additional Sugar Point when successfully parrying an enemy attack using a Defensive Assist or Tanuki Cloak Basic Attack. When using Assist Follow-Up: Stuffed Hard Candy Shot, hold Basic Attack to charge for up to 0.8 seconds and release it to fire an extra powerful shell at the enemy. Charging for every 0.4s consumes a Sugar Point, and she then fires an additional powerful shell, which deals 300% DMG based on her ATK stat. If any powerful shell from Assist Follow-Up hits an enemy, all squad members' Disorder DMG Multiplier increases by 105% for 40 seconds for up to three stacks. If the powerful shell hits an enemy in the Sweet Scare state, it'll trigger an instance of the Sugarburst Sparkles-Max attack. If an enemy targets her while charging, Yuzuha can automatically dodge and launch a maxed charged attack.

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count and total pulls estimation

Should you pull Yuzuha Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero?

Yuzuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulling for Yuzuha’s Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ isn’t recommended, considering her powerful base kit. However, if you have saved up sufficient resources, her M2 is worth getting. The additional buff from the passive will bolster any Anomaly agent’s combat potential.

Ad

Moreover, the reduced cooldown of the Hard Candy Shot basic attack will improve her damage output as it triggers Aftershock.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.