Zlatan Ibrahimovic in FIFA 23: What will happen to his card after retirement?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's presence in FIFA 23 is in uncertain territory following the announcement of his retirement from all forms of football. The accomplished player chose to hang up his boots after the conclusion of the Serie A season, during which he played for AC Milan. Naturally, this raises questions about his future in the popular video game, especially since he features in various modes.

EA Sports has not provided any updates regarding their plans for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in FIFA 23. Currently, he can be utilized in online game modes such as Ultimate Team, where he has an impressive special version as part of the FUT Centurions. Those who love offline content can find him in the AC Milan squad, where he still has an overall above 80. Despite the lack of official information, some predictions can be made based on how FIFA 23 has handled cards of footballers who retired during this season.

Will EA Sports remove Zlatan Ibrahimovic from FIFA 23 after his retirement?

It’s highly unlikely that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be removed by FIFA 23. Gareth Bale, Mesut Ozil, and Gonzalo Higuain have all called it quits in the current football season, but none of their base cards have been removed from Ultimate Team.

In fact, EA Sports has celebrated their contributions by releasing End of an Era cards via different SBCs. Those cards have massively boosted stats and overalls, and they have been valuable additions to most squads.

Thank you for everything god Zlatan Go(o)dbye king

There’s a chance that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could receive a similar treatment. Considering the typical launch pattern of EA Sports, the game still has about three to four months of active playtime ahead. EA Sports FC, the next game from the company, has already created a lot of hype in the community, and more details will likely be available in July 2023.

Whether or not a new End of an Era SBC arrives remains to be seen. The footballer's base card will likely remain available in Ultimate Team. However, a squad update could remove him from the AC Milan squad. If this happens, the Swede will no longer be available to those who pick the Italian side in career mode. He will also become unavailable in modes like online friendlies and Kick off if a player chooses to use AC Milan.

EA Sports could be generous and let the Swede remain in the club for now. That will also mean that FIFA 23 will be Ibrahimovich’s last appearance as an active footballer in the popular series.

