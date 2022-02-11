Twitch streamer Zoil uses a katana to free HAchubby from a massive balloon

Streamers Zoil and HAchubby were causing some chaos during their stream today, resulting in the latter having to be cut free from an inflated balloon by a sword.

During Zoil's latest stream, he was deciding what to play for the rest of his broadcast when he decided to check up on his friend HAchubby who was staying in his house during her visit from South Korea.

Once he clicked on her stream, he was immediately confused by what he was watching and decided to go downstairs and ask about her intentions.

Zoil uses real sword to cut HAchubby free from balloon

HAchubby was attempting to fit inside of a large balloon and get into a pool while it was inflated . Zoil was instantly on-board with the idea and started trying to help her.

Once she fit her legs into the balloon and it was completely inflated, they decided to get her in the pool.

Once HAchubby was ready to jump into the pool, Zoil held her hands to help her balance as she attempted to stay afloat while standing in the balloon. It was clear very quickly that this plan was not going to work, because as soon as HAchubby jumped in the water, she started to lose balance.

She slipped and slid across the water, nearly falling on the concrete surrounding the pool. Once Zoil was able to set her down where she couldn't fall, he ran into the house to find something to free her from the balloon. Meanwhile, HAchubby was begging him to get her out.

"Get it off get it off get it off! Oh my god, oh my god!"

Once he returned to the pool, he was carrying a real katana and its scabbard, heading straight for HAchubby. Once he was close enough, he pushed the tip of the blade into the balloon, quickly popping it and freeing her.

Once it popped, HAchubby immediately cried out in discomfort as the balloon pieces wrapped around her legs and waist. Subsequently, she began yelling for scissors.

"Ahh! Scissors scissors scissors!"

However, Zoil exclaimed that he didn't have any scissors.

"I don't have scissors!"

Viewers react to ordeal involving Zoil and HAchubby

Users on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with some joking that the two will hurt themselves if they don't learn to be smarter.

While this was a very unsafe idea and could have potentially ended in serious injury, the moment of pure chaos unfolding on the stream did elicit a few laughs.

