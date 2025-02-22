"2-time world champion and can't even grow a beard": When Daniel Ricciardo roasted Max Verstappen for being unable to grow a beard

Daniel Ricciardo once pulled Max Verstappen's leg by cracking a joke on his inability to grow a facial beard. He gatecrashed the Dutchman's interview with Sky Sports, and the conversation turned out to be a hilarious moment.

Ad

Ricciardo and Verstappen had been teammates in Red Bull for a couple of years before the Australian driver decided to switch to McLaren. The two had an intense internal rivalry going on.

Some heated instances of on-track rivalry, especially the crash in the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, cost Red Bull crucial points as team principal Christian Horner had a tough time dealing with the dynamics.

However, once Ricciardo left Red Bull, the mutual respect between the former teammates was restored.

Ad

Trending

The Aussie had been friendly with almost every driver on the grid. In the 2022 USA Grand Prix, he gatecrashed Max Verstappen's interview with Sky Sports to poke fun at his facial hair, saying:

"Can you still… you can’t grow a beard yet, huh? Two-time world champion, and he can’t even grow a beard,” Ricciardo said [at 1:00]

To this, Verstappen replied:

“Blame my mum.”

Ad

Ad

Ricciardo was facing an unprecedented situation in 2022 as he announced his departure from McLaren following the conclusion of that season. He was left without a seat before Red Bull extended an olive branch.

The Aussie was given an opportunity to reunite with his former team, and he accepted that gracefully to sign a contract as a reserve driver.

However, the reunion also turned out to be underwhelming as Ricciardo tried his hand with VCARB and failed to win over the hearts of Red Bull leadership.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, he was sacked from VCARB, with Liam Lawson taking over.

Meanwhile, for the 2025 season, Ricciardo is without a seat and is expected to stay out of F1.

Max Verstappen opens up on friendship with Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo [L] Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Despite the fierce on-track rivalry during the 2018 F1 season, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have continued to maintain a cordial friendship. They reunited in 2023 when the Australian driver was appointed as Bulls' reserve driver.

Ad

Meanwhile, speaking to Sky Sports last year, Verstappen opened up on his friendship with Ricciardo and said:

“Daniel and I of course go a long way back. We have always had a great relationship, great friendship, and a lot of respect for each other as well, so he’s just a great guy."

He added:

“[We] get on well; it just clicks. There is no fake person; we just get along and are easygoing; we are like that. He will for sure be remembered as a very fast driver; I think everyone knows that, but also as a great guy in the paddock.”

However, their bond will take a backseat in the 2025 season as Daniel Ricciardo has been sacked by Red Bull while Verstappen will look to win his fifth title with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback