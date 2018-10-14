20 fantastic facts about Michael Schumacher the F1 fans need to know

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER

Champion of Champions, the legendary and the King of the game, Michael Schumacher is a retired German racing driver who had his stint in Formula One in two phases, from 1991 till 2006 and then, he made his stunning comeback in the year 2010 and went on till 2012.

He drove majority of his career for Ferrari and returned to F1 with Mercedes in the year 2010. The Formula One world witnessed an amazing talent in the year 1991 when he made his debut at Belgian Grand Prix and from then winning Championships became part and parcel of his life.

He is the only driver in the history of Formula One to have won seven World Championship titles, five of which he clinched consecutively. Apart from this, he has the most Grand Prix wins (91), most fastest laps (77) and most races won is a single season(13) to his credit.

Here, we have 20 astounding facts about Schumacher which every fan must know.

He won his first race while he was only six years old in Karting. Wow! Schumacher managed to get hold of his driving license while he was below the legal age. Cool? According to a report from Booms Beat, fans nicknamed him "Regenmeister" (Rain master) and "Regenkonig" (rain king) as he was expert on wet tracks since beginning. In his debut race, his car had clutch issues and therefore he was forced to withdraw during the first lap. Unlucky! He dedicated his first Championship Title to Ayrton Senna. Well, that was an extremely sweet gesture. In 2001, he beat Alain Prost's record of 51 Grand Prix victories. It was expected as all said. Schumacher, along with Schubert team developed a light-weight and ultra strong Helmet called RF 1.5. 2004 was an extraordinary year for him as he achieved eight pole positions, 10 fastest laps, 15 podium positions, and 13 Grand Prix wins during the season. His younger brother, Ralf Schumacher, is also a racer. He was also carrying out himself well in other sports like Scuba Diving, Horse Riding and Bike racing. In the year 2006, he was voted the most popular Formula One driver. Even after his retirement in 2006, he kept working with Ferrari as Consultant. He owned an African Beaded Bracelet gifted by his wife. He considered it as his lucky charm and carried it to all his races. He never wanted his son to pursue racing because of the dangers involved in the profession. His all time Favorite movie is The Silence of the Lambs. Both his son and daughter are excelling very well in their respective careers. He has undergone two major life saving operations. It has been years since his horrific skiing accident but somewhere F1 fans still believe, he would recover. Well, we all pray the same. He loves Soccer a lot. Due to uncountable feat he achieved in his career, he earned the nickname "Red Dragon".