Kimi Raikkonen in 2018: Occasions where the Fin was compromised by Ferrari

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.15K // 05 Sep 2018, 07:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Apart from being celebrated as the 'Iceman', Kimi Raikkonen has also been recognized as one of the more polarised drivers in contemporary times in Formula 1.

There have been occasions where he has united fans across myriad spectrums like few others can. And there have also been occasions, where most have felt sorry for Kimi, often because of being treated a bit like Massa to Alonso at Ferrari or one could say, Webber to Vettel in their Red Bull years.

It's not hard to see the respect that Kimi commands in the sport. At the same time, it's not hard to see him dejected on more occasions than he's seemed cheery donning the reds.

Also, what appears to be certain, given the paddock rumours at this point in time, is that, Ferrari are soon going to announce Leclerc as the replacement to Kimi for the next year. This will surely leave the Iceman out in the cold.

But regardless, it doesn't help one bit to note there have already been a few occasions where Raikkonen's been left to fend for himself. This has resulted in some of his races being compromised out of the need to follow clear team orders, orchestrated in a bid to help Vettel combat Hamilton effectively in the wake of the 2018 championship.

That said, this isn't exactly a brand new phenomenon, one has already seen what Kimi was made to endure, at different junctures in 2017, one's got to factor in the truth that, Kimi's races have got affected in the end. Haven't they?

Well, there seem to be some clues.

#1 A compromising strategy in Chinese GP

Kimi managed a lucky podium at China

Kimi Raikkonen took the second of his ninth podium thus far at China. The contest was held earlier in the year and was only round three of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Though Raikkonen began from a solid second, stacking his Ferrari right behind his pole-sitter teammate, Sebastian Vettel, come the race-day, it seemed early on that his Ferrari would struggle.

Initially, Sebastian Vettel got away to a flier, not before cutting across to defend from second-placed Raikkonen, immediately before Turn 2.

Thereafter, Bottas would pass Raikkonen and the likes of Hamilton and the Red Bulls came chasing after him.

Even before lap 2, Verstappen would pass the Finn to put himself up into third.

But soon after, Raikkonen would fight back and seem certain to break into the top three ahead of him. He would hang in there, having fended off brilliantly from Lewis inside the opening laps.

Later on, in a clear strategy to make the overcut work for them, Ferrari let Sebastian dive into the pits for a compound change while Raikkonen was asked to serve a longer stint than what was expected or perceived.

Fundamentally, this seemed a clear failure. As Vettel, who was second when he pitted, would emerge behind Bottas, in third.

By then, right at the front, Raikkonen, although the race-leader, was losing traction and also suffering from tyrewear. Luckily, in the face of Sebastian Vettel's sudden accident-marred moment all thanks to Verstappen clipping into his Ferrari, Kimi would go ahead and finish third.

But imagine if Raikkonen would not have benefitted from the incident that compromised Sebastian's race, seeing the German finish not better than eighth? Surely, Ferrari were eager to play him down, weren't they?

1 / 4 NEXT