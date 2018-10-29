2018 Mexican GP: 5 Talking Points

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have grabbed the headlines after the Mexican Grand Prix, but who else has produced talking points from this weekend's action? Sportskeeda brings you all the Formula 1 news post-Mexico.

#1 Hamilton matches Fangio

4th place sealed Hamilton's 5th title yesterday.

It could've happened in Austin, but Mexico City has again proved to be the championship decider and it's Lewis Hamilton that is the 2018 F1 champion. Hamilton has driven faultlessly all season, reminiscent of the great Argentine himself, and he's further cemented himself amongst not only Grand Prix racing's finest, but sport itself.

50 years from now, people will still be talking about Hamilton, his sporting legacy is bulletproof and will only continue to grow until he hangs his helmet up. Only Michael Schumacher has more world titles than the Brit, whose time at Mercedes has been an incredible success story.

The combination of driver and team is the best since Schumacher and Ferrari, the Brackley outfit have been unstoppable in the hybrid era and you'd be a brave man to bet against them continuing their success in 2019.

#2 Will Vettel ever win a Championship with Ferrari?

Sebastian Vettel drove a faultless race on Sunday, but it wasn't enough for the German to take the title race into the penultimate round in Brazil. In truth, there was a very slim chance of Vettel dragging it out that long, as Lewis Hamilton only required a seventh-placed finish to win the title, regardless of where Seb finished.

This subject could warrant an article of its own, but the question of whether Vettel is able to emulate his hero is a very poignant one. The four-time world champion had a fifth driver's title in his crosshairs when he joined Ferrari in 2015, with the aim of matching Michael Schumacher's success at the team.

2017 was the first time that he could realistically challenge for the title for the Scuderia, but poor reliability in the second half of the season, and an upturn in pace from Mercedes cost his the opportunity to challenge Lewis. In 2018, though, he's only got himself to blame.

Mistakes in Azerbaijan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US have cost him over 100 points, which if he had converted, would've meant he matched Fangio's tally and not Hamilton. Even though Ferrari have produced the fastest car this year, Vettel has failed to win the world championship, questions have to be asked of Seb.

