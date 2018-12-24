2019 aero tweaks might lead to bigger gulf: Horner

rehaan díaz FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 24 Dec 2018, 13:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner with Adrian Newey in the background

The easiest route to having a closely bunched up field in Formula 1 is to have a set of regulations and keep them stable for a while. Because it is a sport with relentless pace of development and innovation, sooner rather than later, the difference in the cars will get marginal - even if one or two constructors are ahead in the beginning.

Both 2017 and 2018 seasons saw tweaks in the regulations after 2014 to 2016 saw an unprecedented era of Mercedes dominance.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has shot a warning about the 2019 season aero tweaks. He believes that the best way to tighten the pack of constructors is to do nothing and keep the rules untouched for a few years.

Red Bull, having started the 2018 season strongly, ended it even stronger with 4 wins in the season in Azerbaijan, Monaco, Austria and México. According to the team’s internal assessment, their car RB 14 was one of the best they ever produced. Experts agreed that the Austrian side definitely had the best chassis and was only held back by the power deficit of the Renault engines to Ferrari and Mercedes.

All indications were there that performance convergence was evident across the top-end and in the midfield. While Red Bull finished third, it would seem strange for them to be unhappy with a shake-up but it comes with good reasoning.

Horner says F1 is wrong to push through the changes - new aero packages at the front and rear wings, which are being brought in to promote closer racing. Speaking to F1i.com, he feared it would have a negative impact

“It’s a significant change. One thing affects another and obviously it’s been a very costly change. Would it affect the ability for the cars to follow closely? Maybe a little but not tangibly so. Inevitably somebody will get it right, some teams will get it wrong. If anything, more gaps between the teams will occur. The best way to achieve close grid is stability and then the teams will converge.”

The RB 14 driven here by Daniel Ricciardo was a serious contender by the end of the season

The changes, seen as snapshots of the radical overhaul scheduled for 2021 were pushed through when both Ferrari and Mercedes supported them, and they got voted through the strategy group to be introduced in 2019.

Advertisement

Horner's team is yet to compete for the constructors' title since they last won it in 2013, but are the only customer team to win in the turbo era. He might also be displeased because Red Bull are the strongest team in terms of aerodynamics and any rules to reduce its influence will be detrimental to them.

Red Bull can only be competitive next season if Honda comes up with an engine with higher horsepower than Renault. If Honda fails, Red Bull does too. A worst case scenario can lead to falling further back to Mercedes and Ferrari, and another season behind them is something Red Bull can't afford to endure.

Advertisement