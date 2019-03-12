2019 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Race Schedule Formula 1, Ferrari Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup, Australian GT Championship, F4 and more

Australian F1 Grand Prix - Albert Park

The 2019 F1 World Championship season starts with the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne on Sunday, 17 March.

The 2019 Formula 1 grid has some new faces, new team names and a few old faces in different teams. This season has a few rule changes for improving overtaking, new F1 Tyre compounds and also a Bonus point for the fastest lap for each race.

Five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are expecting a tough season while the Ferrari boys Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc impressed the most during the pre-season test at Barcelona.

Daniel Ricciardo will be seen in Renault colors for the very first time in front of his home crowd. The Aussie made a switch from Red Bull at the end of the 2018 season and he will be hoping to get the best out of his package at Melbourne.

The F1 Australian Grand Prix race weekend also consists of various support races such as the Australian GT Championship, the Porsche Carrera Cup, the Ferrari Challenge and the Australian F-4 Championship.

The Schedule of events for the 2019 F1 Australian Grand Prix race weekend is as follows:

Day 1 Schedule (Thursday, March 14):

09:45: Gates Open

09:55 -10:15: First Practice - AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

11:15 -11:40: First Practice - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC

11:50 -12:10: First Qualifying Session AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP

12:20 -12:40: First Practice - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP

13:30 -13:55: Second Practice - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC

15:40 -16:00: Second Qualifying Session AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP

16:10 -16:30: Qualifying - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP

17:20 -17:45: Third Practice - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC

18:25 -18:50: Race 1 - AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP

19:05 -19:30: Race 1 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP

20.00: Gates Close

Day 2 Schedule(Friday, March 15):

9:15 Gates Open

09:35 - 10:00: Qualifying - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC

10:15 -10:40: Race 2 - AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP

10:55 -11:15: Race 1 - AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

11:25 -11:35: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY Helicopter Display

12:00 -13:30: First Practice - FORMULA 1

14:55 -15:20: Race 2 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP

16:00 -17:30: Second Practice - FORMULA 1

20:00 Gates Close

Australian GT cars in action

Day 3 Schedule (Saturday, March 16):

09:45: Gates Open

09:55 -10:20: Race 3 - AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP

10:45 -11:10: Race 1 - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC

11:20 -11:40: FERRARI ROAD CAR PARADE

11:50 -12:10: Race 2 - AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

12:20 -12:35: LAMBORGHINI ROAD CAR PARADE

13:30 -13:40: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY Helicopter Display

14:00 -15:00: Third Practice - FORMULA 1

15:20 -15:45: Race 3 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP

16:40 -16:50: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE 18 Jet Display

17:00 -18:00: 2019 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying - FORMULA 1

20:00: Gates Close

Day 4 Schedule (Sunday, March 17):

09:45: Gates Open

10:30 -10:55: Race 2 - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC

11:40 -12:05: Race 4 - AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP

12:20 -12:40: Race 3 - AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

12:55 -13:20: Race 4 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP

14:30 -15:00: Drivers' Parade - FORMULA 1

14:30 -14:40: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY Helicopter Display

15:10 -15:20: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE 18 Jet Display

15:30 -15:40: Pit Lane Open - FORMULA 1

15:54 -15:56: National Anthem - FORMULA 1

16:10 -18:10: Australian Grand Prix - FORMULA 1 (58 laps or 120 min)

20:00: Gates Close

*Time mentioned in Schedule is Local Time, Melbourne, Australia.

