2019 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Race Schedule Formula 1, Ferrari Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup, Australian GT Championship, F4 and more
The 2019 F1 World Championship season starts with the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne on Sunday, 17 March.
The 2019 Formula 1 grid has some new faces, new team names and a few old faces in different teams. This season has a few rule changes for improving overtaking, new F1 Tyre compounds and also a Bonus point for the fastest lap for each race.
Five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are expecting a tough season while the Ferrari boys Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc impressed the most during the pre-season test at Barcelona.
Daniel Ricciardo will be seen in Renault colors for the very first time in front of his home crowd. The Aussie made a switch from Red Bull at the end of the 2018 season and he will be hoping to get the best out of his package at Melbourne.
The F1 Australian Grand Prix race weekend also consists of various support races such as the Australian GT Championship, the Porsche Carrera Cup, the Ferrari Challenge and the Australian F-4 Championship.
The Schedule of events for the 2019 F1 Australian Grand Prix race weekend is as follows:
Day 1 Schedule (Thursday, March 14):
09:45: Gates Open
09:55 -10:15: First Practice - AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 4 CHAMPIONSHIP
11:15 -11:40: First Practice - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC
11:50 -12:10: First Qualifying Session AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP
12:20 -12:40: First Practice - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
13:30 -13:55: Second Practice - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC
15:40 -16:00: Second Qualifying Session AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP
16:10 -16:30: Qualifying - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
17:20 -17:45: Third Practice - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC
18:25 -18:50: Race 1 - AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP
19:05 -19:30: Race 1 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
20.00: Gates Close
Day 2 Schedule(Friday, March 15):
9:15 Gates Open
09:35 - 10:00: Qualifying - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC
10:15 -10:40: Race 2 - AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP
10:55 -11:15: Race 1 - AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 4 CHAMPIONSHIP
11:25 -11:35: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY Helicopter Display
12:00 -13:30: First Practice - FORMULA 1
14:55 -15:20: Race 2 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
16:00 -17:30: Second Practice - FORMULA 1
20:00 Gates Close
Day 3 Schedule (Saturday, March 16):
09:45: Gates Open
09:55 -10:20: Race 3 - AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP
10:45 -11:10: Race 1 - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC
11:20 -11:40: FERRARI ROAD CAR PARADE
11:50 -12:10: Race 2 - AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 4 CHAMPIONSHIP
12:20 -12:35: LAMBORGHINI ROAD CAR PARADE
13:30 -13:40: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY Helicopter Display
14:00 -15:00: Third Practice - FORMULA 1
15:20 -15:45: Race 3 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
16:40 -16:50: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE 18 Jet Display
17:00 -18:00: 2019 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying - FORMULA 1
20:00: Gates Close
Day 4 Schedule (Sunday, March 17):
09:45: Gates Open
10:30 -10:55: Race 2 - FERRARI CHALLENGE - ASIA PACIFIC
11:40 -12:05: Race 4 - AUSTRALIAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP
12:20 -12:40: Race 3 - AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 4 CHAMPIONSHIP
12:55 -13:20: Race 4 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
14:30 -15:00: Drivers' Parade - FORMULA 1
14:30 -14:40: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY Helicopter Display
15:10 -15:20: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE 18 Jet Display
15:30 -15:40: Pit Lane Open - FORMULA 1
15:54 -15:56: National Anthem - FORMULA 1
16:10 -18:10: Australian Grand Prix - FORMULA 1 (58 laps or 120 min)
20:00: Gates Close
*Time mentioned in Schedule is Local Time, Melbourne, Australia.
