2019 Italian Grand Prix: 5 predictions for the race

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 136 // 08 Sep 2019, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Ferrari will go down fighting

Following a controversy-plagued Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday-something hitherto unseen in Formula 1- where barring Carlos Sainz Jr. most of the frontrunners struggled to finish the session in due time, Charles Leclerc emerged on top. Although the session provided an ideal ending (for the Tifosi) to the qualifying with a Ferrari driver right on top at the Scuderia's home race event, one felt a lot more should've happened in the final stages of Q3. But it wasn't meant to be.

The gap between the top four frontrunners being less than five-hundredths of a second, you could say, the contest was slated for a close finish.

That said with Hamilton and Bottas all set to begin the contest right behind Leclerc, with the other Ferrari of Vettel following the two Mercedes, it remains to be seen what might happen in the 70-lap contest.

Let's predict 5 possible outcomes for the 2019 Italian Grand Prix:

Raikkonen will fail to score any points for the Alfa

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Bwoah!!

Make no mistake. Last year, there was only one hero after the 2018 Italian Grand Prix qualifying. It was former Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen. But this time around, Raikkonen who scored the fastest-ever lap in the modern history of Formula 1, when he went at 1:19:119, will endure a forgettable race on Sunday.

As it is, Raikkonen, who spun out of control at the Parabolica, spinning away and crashing into the barriers succumbed to a poor qualifying run wherein he failed to set a time in his flying lap.

But on Sunday, Kimi, who's likely to begin from a place down from the provisional P10 where he finds himself currently will struggle for grip. As a result, the Alfa Romeo will be passed by the other fast-catching cars at a race-track where there's hardly a scope for error.

In particular, Kimi will struggle to match the pace of the two Renaults and will most likely see the Toro Rossos and the Haas' outrace him. It'll be a shame for Raikkonen is among the sport's most experienced and successful campaigners after all.

1 / 5 NEXT