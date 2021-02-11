2021 F1 season: New car launch dates

With Lewis Hamilton signing an extension to his contract at Mercedes and completing the F1 driver lineup for 2021, the focus will now shift to the car launch dates.

With pre-season testing scheduled to be held in Bahrain this year instead of Barcelona, and a shortened pre-season testing schedule of just three days, F1 teams have had to step up their game.

They are working hard to prepare their 2021 challengers, and the official unveiling are set to begin in late February or early March.

Here's a rundown of all the teams' upcoming car launches.

New car launch dates:

Mercedes

Mercedes has confirmed that it will have a digital car launch this year on Mar. 2, with a physical car launch not feasible with the number of restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new Mercedes challenger will be called the W12.

Red Bull

Red Bull has not made any official confirmation regarding the car launch of the updated RB16B.

McLaren

McLaren has set a car launch date of Feb. 15. The team has had a busy winter, with the team opting to swap engine partners. 2021 will feature Daniel Ricciardo in his first season with the team.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin has not set a date for the official unveiling of its car. The green-liveried car is, however, expected to be launched sometime in March.

Alpine GP

The Renault team has been rebranded as Alpine GP from the 2021 season onward. The team will run an all-new livery and have an official unveiling of the new Alpine A521 in February.

Ferrari

Ferrari will be looking to gain some ground on the frontrunners this year with a revamped engine. The team expects to unveil the SF21 just ahead of pre-season testing.

Alpha Tauri

Alpha Tauri will reveal its new challenger AT02 on Feb. 19.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo will reveal its new challenger C41 at an event in Warsaw on Feb. 22.

Haas

Haas will feature Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, behind the wheel this season. The team is yet to confirm a date for the unveiling of its new challenger.

Williams

Williams will embark on a new journey with owners Dorilton Capitol in 2021. The team will feature George Russell and Nicholas Latifi driving the cars. The team will reveal the car on Mar. 5.

The cars will hit the track for the first time in pre-season testing in Bahrain from March 12-14.